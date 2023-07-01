01.07.23 10:33

/KASE, July 1, 2023/ - Zhaikmunai LLP (Uralsk), wit its bonds officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided the KASE with a press release dated June 30, 2023, stating the following: beginning of quote Zhaikmunai LLP, a subsidiary of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC ("Nostrum" or "the Company" and together with its subsidiaries "the Group"), an independent oil and gas company engaging in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin, today announces Nostrum's financial results in respect of the three months ended 31 March 2023. Q1 2023 Highlights: Financial - Revenues of the Group in Q1 2023 totaled USD 17.4 mln (Q1 2022: USD 60.2 mln). Although revenues decreased in Q1 2023, the management expects H1 and FY sales and revenues to remain in line with targets and expectations. Decrease in revenues resulting from declining production and relatively lower average product prices was in line with management expectations, while temporary oil inventory build-up of 254,000 boe (or equivalent of 2,822 boepd) due to transition to new offtake agreements and delivery destinations was realised in Q2 2023 and relevant revenues of approximately USD 15 mln recognised in that period. - EBITDA* in Q1 2023 made USD 4.6 mln (Q1 2022: USD 40.5 mln) with EBITDA* margin of 26.4% (Q1 2022: 67.3%). Both EBITDA and EBITDA margin have been affected by the temporary oil inventory build-up mentioned above and the relevant H1 figures are expected to recover accordingly. - Unrestricted cash position as at 31 March 2023 was USD 191.8 mln (31 December 2022: USD 233.6 mln), excluding restricted cash of USD 22.6 mln as at 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: USD 31.0 mln). - The Group continues to focus on cost optimisation to help manage liquidity. end of quote Full press release is available at: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ZHMN/zhmn_relizs_300623.pdf - in the Russian language; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ZHMN/zhmn_reliz_300623_en.pdf - in the English language. [2023-07-01]