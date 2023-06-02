Sberbank of Russia : Zhaikmunai announces results of activities of NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC for 2022
Zhaikmunai announces results of activities of NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC for 2022
/KASE, June 2, 2023/ - Zhaikmunai LLP (Oral), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated June 2, 2023: quote Zhaikmunai LLP, a subsidiary of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC ("Nostrum" or "the Company" and together with its subsidiaries "the Group"), an independent oil and gas company engaging in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin, announces Nostrum's consolidated full year financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 ("FY 2022"), together with the publication of its 2022 Annual Report. ... Financial - FY revenues were US$199.7m against average 2022 Brent prices of US$99/bbl (FY2021: revenues of US$195.3m, average Brent price of US$71/bbl). - EBITDA1 US$115.7m (2021: US$112.5m) and EBITDA1 margin of 58% (FY2021: 58%). - Exported crude oil and condensate have been facing large Urals discounts. Starting from 2023, the Company has updated its off-take agreements which should help reduce the discount and further strengthen the netbacks. - Unrestricted cash position as at 31 December 2022 was US$233.6m (FY2021: US$165.2m). US$31.0m remained as restricted cash as at 31 December 2022, including US$22.7m held in a restricted account under the terms of the Forbearance Agreement. - The Group continued focusing on its cost optimisation to help manage liquidity by optimising FY 2022 operating costs and general administrative expenses against the target of US$45.5 million. unquote The complete press release is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ZHMN/zhmn_relizs_020623.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ZHMN/zhmn_reliz_020623_en.pdf - in English. [2023-06-02]