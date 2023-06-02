Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank of Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
06:01aSberbank Of Russia : Zhaikmunai announces results of activities of NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC for 2022
PU
05/18Russian rouble recovers some ground to hover near 80 to dollar
RE
05/18Russia's Sberbank lifts its GDP forecast, sees better loan growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank of Russia : Zhaikmunai announces results of activities of NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC for 2022

06/02/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Zhaikmunai announces results of activities of NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC for 2022
02.06.23 14:48
/KASE, June 2, 2023/ - Zhaikmunai LLP (Oral), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated June 2, 2023: quote Zhaikmunai LLP, a subsidiary of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC ("Nostrum" or "the Company" and together with its subsidiaries "the Group"), an independent oil and gas company engaging in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin, announces Nostrum's consolidated full year financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 ("FY 2022"), together with the publication of its 2022 Annual Report. ... Financial - FY revenues were US$199.7m against average 2022 Brent prices of US$99/bbl (FY2021: revenues of US$195.3m, average Brent price of US$71/bbl). - EBITDA1 US$115.7m (2021: US$112.5m) and EBITDA1 margin of 58% (FY2021: 58%). - Exported crude oil and condensate have been facing large Urals discounts. Starting from 2023, the Company has updated its off-take agreements which should help reduce the discount and further strengthen the netbacks. - Unrestricted cash position as at 31 December 2022 was US$233.6m (FY2021: US$165.2m). US$31.0m remained as restricted cash as at 31 December 2022, including US$22.7m held in a restricted account under the terms of the Forbearance Agreement. - The Group continued focusing on its cost optimisation to help manage liquidity by optimising FY 2022 operating costs and general administrative expenses against the target of US$45.5 million. unquote The complete press release is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ZHMN/zhmn_relizs_020623.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ZHMN/zhmn_reliz_020623_en.pdf - in English. [2023-06-02]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
06:01aSberbank Of Russia : Zhaikmunai announces results of activities of NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC f..
PU
05/18Russian rouble recovers some ground to hover near 80 to dollar
RE
05/18Russia's Sberbank lifts its GDP forecast, sees better loan growth
RE
05/18Transcript : Sberbank of Russia, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
CI
05/18Russian rouble weakens back past 80 to dollar
RE
05/17Russia's VTB leads Moscow's efforts to strengthen banking presence in Iran
RE
05/16Sberbank of Russia Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05Sanctions Do Not Excuse Non-Payment To A Non-Sanctioned Party If Obligation Accrues Pri..
AQ
05/04Sberbank's tech push shows Russia's growing reliance on its top bank
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 431 B 30 056 M 30 056 M
Net income 2021 1 251 B 15 466 M 15 466 M
Net Debt 2021 242 B 2 998 M 2 998 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 993 B 37 017 M 37 017 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA0.00%37 017
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.20%402 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%230 414
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.12%221 383
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%161 199
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.58%150 314
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer