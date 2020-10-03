Log in
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 10/02
208.16 RUB   -9.04%
Sberbank of Russia : announces changes in its Marketing and Communications Department team

10/03/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Viktor Shkipin, Senior Vice President of Sberbank, who's been heading the Marketing and Communications Department until now, has decided to resign from the company citing personal reasons. He'll keep the office until the new head is appointed.

Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

'We're grateful to Viktor for his contribution to the projects we see as vital, including the marketing of our new brand, Sber, the opening of new paradigm branches, and the launch of such important projects as SberIndex and Sber Press. At this stage of his life, Viktor has decided to leave the company for personal reasons, but I hope that we'll find opportunities to maintain our partnership down the road. I wish him happiness, good health, and for his aspirations and dreams to come true.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 18:09:04 UTC
