Sberbank of Russia : announces setting up of Sber Automotive Technologies subsidiary

In line with the earlier adopted development strategy for automotive digital platforms, Sberbank is set to spin off its SberDigitalAuto division into a subsidiary, Sber Automotive Technologies (SberAutoTech).

SberDigitalAuto Department Director Andrei Vasilevsky will be appointed as Director General of SberAutoTech.

Sberbank created the SberDigitalAuto department in April 2019 to build a technological infrastructure for the purposes of creating and developing the Sberbank ecosystem's vehicles-related services.

Among other things, the subsidiary will be in charge of creating an all-new platform for autonomous vehicles and an operating system for cars including products and services enhancing the safety and comfort for drivers and passengers dramatically.

First unmanned vehicles are set to hit public roads between late 2020 and early 2021. Tests of solutions based on Sber's automotive OS are scheduled to start in 2021.

Some of SberAutoTech shares will be used in a long-term motivation program to incentivize the company's employees.

David Rafalovsky, Head of Technology, CTO and Executive Vice President, Sberbank:

'We've decided to invest in the creation of a new type of smart digital transport, convenient and reliable. Smart digital transport is a vital development area and an essential part of the Sberbank ecosystem because traditional transport is undergoing rapid changes. With the number of internet-connected vehicles growing, multiple services and applications that improve the experience for drivers and passengers can be created.'

Andrei Vasilevsky, Department Director, SberDigitalAuto:

'Sber is creating an automotive platform that lets stakeholders distribute Russian technology in the automotive industry. This includes smart driving assistants, unmanned technologies, and smart road interaction standards. The Sber ecosystem unlocks unique opportunities for the evolution of this domain.'