Sberbank of Russia : approves Code of Corporate Governance 2020

At the meeting held on December 8, 2020, the Supervisory Board approved a new version of the new Code of Corporate Governance of PJSC Sberbank (hereinafter the Code). The first version of the Code that was designed in line with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code of the Bank of Russia was approved by the Supervisory Board in 2015.

Over the five years of the Code's validity, regulatory requirements have changed; the bank has improved its procedures and corporate governance practices; the Sber ecosystem has been created, now uniting the bank and the companies of its group, which offers financial, non-financial, and new technological products; sustainable development and ESG issues are now high on the agenda; a new Development Strategy 2023 has been adopted, which determined the need to revise and update the Code.

The updated version of the Code reflects:

• the change of the controlling shareholder

• the new competence of the Supervisory Board, which can elect the CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Bank

• pursuing the policy of succession overseen by the Supervisory Board

• formalized approach to the management of controlled companies

• digital transformation of corporate governance processes

• the bank's commitment to comply with international standards of sustainable development and ESG principles

• the changes triggered by the bank's transformation into a technology company and the creation of its ecosystem

• updated Code sections in line with new regulatory requirements and evolution of international and national corporate governance practices

The key advantage of the updated Code, if compared to its previous version, is the detailing of the following eleven principles of the bank's corporate governance system:

1) Unconditional enforcement of shareholders' rights and interests

2) Delineation of powers and responsibilities related to business management between management bodies and executive bodies of the Bank

3) Efficient operation of the Supervisory Board

4) Accountability of executive bodies

5) Efficiency and independence of the Corporate Secretary

6) Transparent and balanced remuneration system of members of the Supervisory Board and executive bodies

7) High standards of corporate culture and business ethics

8) Balanced and efficient internal control and risk management systems

9) Development of proper corporate governance mechanisms in controlled companies

10) Information transparency

11) Compliance with international standards and principles of sustainable development and ESG.

The update of Sberbank's Code of Corporate Governance confirms the bank's unwavering commitment to the best corporate governance standards, declares its intentions to further protect the rights of shareholders unconditionally, and contributes to higher confidence and the formation of positive expectations among shareholders and investors due to the bank's predictable behavior in corporate governance matters.

About the updated Code:

The large-scale changes taking place at Sberbank, the variety of corporate governance procedures and practices that we began to apply when managing the bank and ecosystem companies, the digitization of many areas of our corporate life made the updating of the Corporate Governance Code inevitable. We have filled the Code with new content while preserving the best that we've been practicing for years.

Bella Zlatkis

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank

Member of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank

I find it important that one of the prerequisites for updating the Corporate Governance Code was the bank's ESG transformation. It's an important step towards reaching one of the ambitious goals outlined in Sberbank's new strategy, and that is to become the leader of the sustainable development agenda in Russia. It's gratifying that sustainable development issues and ESG aspects as part of it are now high on the bank's agenda.

Nadya Wells

Independent Director of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank

Curator for ESG with the Supervisory Board of Sberbank

The company's corporate governance code is mainly out there to inform stakeholders, primarily investors and shareholders, about how the corporate governance system works. The updated Corporate Governance Code of Sberbank is an excellent modern portrait of the corporate governance system, looking at which one can confidently decide on investing in the company.

Anton Danilov-Danilyan

Chairman of Sberbank's Committee for Minority Shareholders Relations