Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : approves Code of Corporate Governance 2020

12/13/2020 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the meeting held on December 8, 2020, the Supervisory Board approved a new version of the new Code of Corporate Governance of PJSC Sberbank (hereinafter the Code). The first version of the Code that was designed in line with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code of the Bank of Russia was approved by the Supervisory Board in 2015.

Over the five years of the Code's validity, regulatory requirements have changed; the bank has improved its procedures and corporate governance practices; the Sber ecosystem has been created, now uniting the bank and the companies of its group, which offers financial, non-financial, and new technological products; sustainable development and ESG issues are now high on the agenda; a new Development Strategy 2023 has been adopted, which determined the need to revise and update the Code.

The updated version of the Code reflects:

• the change of the controlling shareholder

• the new competence of the Supervisory Board, which can elect the CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Bank

• pursuing the policy of succession overseen by the Supervisory Board

• formalized approach to the management of controlled companies

• digital transformation of corporate governance processes

• the bank's commitment to comply with international standards of sustainable development and ESG principles

• the changes triggered by the bank's transformation into a technology company and the creation of its ecosystem

• updated Code sections in line with new regulatory requirements and evolution of international and national corporate governance practices

The key advantage of the updated Code, if compared to its previous version, is the detailing of the following eleven principles of the bank's corporate governance system:

1) Unconditional enforcement of shareholders' rights and interests

2) Delineation of powers and responsibilities related to business management between management bodies and executive bodies of the Bank

3) Efficient operation of the Supervisory Board

4) Accountability of executive bodies

5) Efficiency and independence of the Corporate Secretary

6) Transparent and balanced remuneration system of members of the Supervisory Board and executive bodies

7) High standards of corporate culture and business ethics

8) Balanced and efficient internal control and risk management systems

9) Development of proper corporate governance mechanisms in controlled companies

10) Information transparency

11) Compliance with international standards and principles of sustainable development and ESG.

The update of Sberbank's Code of Corporate Governance confirms the bank's unwavering commitment to the best corporate governance standards, declares its intentions to further protect the rights of shareholders unconditionally, and contributes to higher confidence and the formation of positive expectations among shareholders and investors due to the bank's predictable behavior in corporate governance matters.

About the updated Code:

The large-scale changes taking place at Sberbank, the variety of corporate governance procedures and practices that we began to apply when managing the bank and ecosystem companies, the digitization of many areas of our corporate life made the updating of the Corporate Governance Code inevitable. We have filled the Code with new content while preserving the best that we've been practicing for years.

Bella Zlatkis

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank

Member of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank

I find it important that one of the prerequisites for updating the Corporate Governance Code was the bank's ESG transformation. It's an important step towards reaching one of the ambitious goals outlined in Sberbank's new strategy, and that is to become the leader of the sustainable development agenda in Russia. It's gratifying that sustainable development issues and ESG aspects as part of it are now high on the bank's agenda.

Nadya Wells

Independent Director of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank

Curator for ESG with the Supervisory Board of Sberbank

The company's corporate governance code is mainly out there to inform stakeholders, primarily investors and shareholders, about how the corporate governance system works. The updated Corporate Governance Code of Sberbank is an excellent modern portrait of the corporate governance system, looking at which one can confidently decide on investing in the company.

Anton Danilov-Danilyan

Chairman of Sberbank's Committee for Minority Shareholders Relations

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
01:15pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber holds first online conference on Agile at Sber
PU
01:15pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber holds online conference for entrepreneurs
PU
01:15pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : SberCIB to finance construction of housing estates in St. P..
PU
01:15pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : approves Code of Corporate Governance 2020
PU
01:15pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber and Centrsoyuz present Cooperative Online, the first d..
PU
01:15pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36004RMFS..
PU
12/11HERMAN GREF : Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
DJ
12/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber Asset Management PIAs enjoy higher demand among Russia..
PU
12/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Deposit FX into your brokerage account via SberBank Online
PU
12/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Average Russian family says it'd cost RUB1.6 to educate and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 150 B 29 499 M 29 499 M
Net income 2020 681 B 9 337 M 9 337 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 6 096 B 83 474 M 83 633 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 315,32 RUB
Last Close Price 283,67 RUB
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA11.35%83 474
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.72%364 443
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.33%262 742
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.35%247 153
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.67%189 727
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.57%162 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ