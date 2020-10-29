Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : markets loans for property pledged as security at other banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 10:25am EDT

From now on you can use Sberbank's mortgage offerings to buy or sell an apartment in the secondary market that you bought with a loan taken out at any other bank. The buyer takes out a mortgage to buy a move-in ready housing, taking into account additional discounts at a rate of 7.9% per annum. The seller of the real estate is granted a loan to pay off the mortgage at another bank. To apply and take out a loan, you don't need to go anywhere or get receipts ready as everything is done completely online. For a loan under RUB3 mln, you can apply for a mortgage refinancing through a personal loan via Sberbank Online; the money will be immediately credited to the client's account.

For loans over RUB3 mln, customers need to take out a mortgage repayment loan on DomClick.ru. In this case, the seller's mortgage will be repaid by the bank rather than using the borrowers' loan. This allows you to shed a lien fast, sell your apartment, and repay your loan using this money.

The buyer becomes a mortgage borrower and starts paying it off only after signing a real estate contract.

Nikolay Vasyov, Vice President, Director of the DomClick Division:

'Property owners are increasingly facing the need to sell the apartment for which they pay off a mortgage. For example, they do that to improve their living conditions or move to another city. This offering allows you to simplify and speed up the buying and selling of the real estate that other banks have as a pledge to secure your home loan. Moreover, the service is fully transparent and secure, the participants in the transaction are not bound by financial obligations until they sign a real estate contract.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:24:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
10:25aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : markets loans for property pledged as security at other ban..
PU
03:53aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : 3Q Net Profit Rose Significantly; Cautiously Optimistic Abo..
DJ
03:43aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Russia's Sberbank is looking for buyer to sell Eurocement G..
RE
03:43aRussia's sberbank says it acquired 100% stake in eurocement group, is looking..
RE
03:20aSBERBANK : Sber earned RUB271.4 bn in 3Q 2020 under IFRS
EQ
03:05aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : reports 3Q 2020 Net Profit of RUB271.4 bn under Internation..
PU
10/28SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to finance construction of export-oriented plant by providi..
PU
10/28Russia's VTB to stay in grain business for next 3-5 years - CEO
RE
10/27SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber to talk about responsible financial behavior at Russia..
PU
10/27SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber to hold Russia's first online conference for schoolchi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 133 B 26 864 M 26 864 M
Net income 2020 649 B 8 171 M 8 171 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
Yield 2020 7,30%
Capitalization 4 402 B 55 902 M 55 445 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 286,71 RUB
Last Close Price 204,84 RUB
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-19.59%55 902
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.83%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.71%147 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group