Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank of Russia : Sber markets online cancer insurance with annual checkup

04/09/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber has made its cancer insurance available via the SberBank Online app. Sberbank life insurance's Health Horizon program lets policyholders have annual checkups and get detailed reports on their health.

Checkups take customer's gender and age into account and include laboratory and diagnostic tests such as mammography, gynecological cytology screening, ultrasonography, etc. A checkup takes one or two days.

If diagnosed with cancer, a customer can get a second opinion and undergo another examination if necessary. In case of a confirmed diagnosis, the insurer will pay for the treatment in full when it's within the RUB 8.5 mn limit and ensure full organizational support by choosing a clinic, paying the costs of commuting to the place of treatment, and helping issue the documents required to fly a patient and one accompanying person in.

WHO says that prevention, diagnosing, and screening could save seven million lives of potential cancer patients in the next decade. Comprehensive medical examinations allow you to identify diseases at an early stage and detect adverse combinations of risk factors. After looking into checkup results, individual recommendations are produced to reduce these risks.

We are the most precious asset, so health investments are the best. In a world full of stress, strain, and time pressure you feel like lessening the burden and creating the right environment to take care of your health. That's exactly what our insurance programs do. From now on, Sber's policy covering regular checkups and protecting you from cancer can be taken out in a matter of clicks. Also, signing an insurance contract via SberBank Online is simpler, more convenient, and cheaper than in an offline branch.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Insurance for children (up to 17 YO) costs RUB 5,000, adult policies (18-64 YO) are priced from RUB 18,000, and people in the 65-74 age group can take out one for RUB 36,000. The insurance term is one year and can be prolonged for the current price for up to five years even if a client has been diagnosed with cancer.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
09:52aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber markets online cancer insurance with annual checkup
PU
09:52aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber's online loans for small businesses now available on ..
PU
09:28aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Registration for Sber's annual Green Marathon opens
PU
09:28aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : and Samolet Group issue first 2.9% mortgage under updated ..
PU
07:32aNornickel board of directors recommends final dividend for fy 2020
DJ
04:38aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : First SBER EAPTEKA hub opens up in Belgorod
PU
04:38aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber to propose new business solution for videoconferences
PU
02:06aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Herman Gref presents SberPrime+ subscription, a new flagsh..
PU
04/08SBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : finances first low-margin project through public housing c..
PU
04/08SBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber and RVC to launch 100-million-dollar fund for investm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 31 261 M 31 261 M
Net income 2021 958 B 12 401 M 12 401 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,50x
Yield 2021 7,74%
Capitalization 6 389 B 83 329 M 82 726 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 354,53 RUB
Last Close Price 283,72 RUB
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA4.66%83 329
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ