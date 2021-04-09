Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank of Russia : Sber's online loans for small businesses now available on weekend too

04/09/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber has made loans available to small businesses online on weekends and holidays. General purpose loans up to RUB 5 mn with no collateral or guarantors can be taken out 24/7 by sole proprietors or limited liability companies with one owner (general director) via the SberBusiness corporate app or website.

Loans used to take over four hours to approve and take out. If you applied for a loan on Saturday or Sunday, you only had the money credited on Monday. Now, the lending procedure takes from two minutes after approval, no matter whether it's a weekday or the weekend.

When we launched online lending we saw that businesses often apply for loans after working hours to not be distracted from their main operations. These days, we get as many applications on weekends as we do on weekdays. Naturally, it would be wrong to make a customer wait for the money until Monday, so we removed manual labor from the granting of loans, thus cutting to a few minutes the time you need to get money.

Alexey Shashkin

Director of Small and Micro-Sized Business, Sberbank

Sber was the first to market corporate online lending via mobile app in March 2021, and now the service is available to some 600,000 entrepreneurs throughout Russia.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
09:52aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber markets online cancer insurance with annual checkup
PU
09:52aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber's online loans for small businesses now available on ..
PU
09:28aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Registration for Sber's annual Green Marathon opens
PU
09:28aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : and Samolet Group issue first 2.9% mortgage under updated ..
PU
07:32aNornickel board of directors recommends final dividend for fy 2020
DJ
04:38aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : First SBER EAPTEKA hub opens up in Belgorod
PU
04:38aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber to propose new business solution for videoconferences
PU
02:06aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Herman Gref presents SberPrime+ subscription, a new flagsh..
PU
04/08SBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : finances first low-margin project through public housing c..
PU
04/08SBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber and RVC to launch 100-million-dollar fund for investm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 31 261 M 31 261 M
Net income 2021 958 B 12 401 M 12 401 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,50x
Yield 2021 7,74%
Capitalization 6 389 B 83 329 M 82 726 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 354,53 RUB
Last Close Price 283,72 RUB
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA4.66%83 329
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ