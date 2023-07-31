EQS-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SBF AG acquires all shares of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH

Leipzig, 31 July 2023 – SBF AG (ISIN DE000A2AAE22; hereinafter "SBF") has today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH (hereinafter "AMS"). With this acquisition SBF continues the strategic extension of its value chain in electronics manufacturing. In the course of the transaction, SBF acquires 100% of the shares in AMS, headquartered in Flensburg, from the previous shareholder of AMS. The purchase price is in the in the low single-digit million euros range and will be financed from a mix of existing liquid funds and a bank loan.



The acquisition of AMS is in line with the SBF Group's growth strategy. AMS realizes development and production projects in the fields of electronics, mechanics and software technology with around 100 employees. In fiscal year 2022, the company generated revenues of around 16.4 million euros with an EBITDA in the high six-digit range. With the transaction, the SBF Group would thus increase its annual revenues by almost 47% in relation to the 2022 financial year. Furthermore, there would be a significant increase in earnings at group level.



The Board of Directors of SBF expects that the acquisition of AMS and the integration into the SBF Group will lead to a significant increase in revenues and earnings at Group level in the coming years. The execution of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent and is expected in the third quarter of 2023. A new forecast for the SBF Group including AMS is also expected in the third quarter of 2023.