EQS-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SBF AG acquires all shares of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH
Leipzig, 31 July 2023 – SBF AG (ISIN DE000A2AAE22; hereinafter "SBF") has today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH (hereinafter "AMS"). With this acquisition SBF continues the strategic extension of its value chain in electronics manufacturing. In the course of the transaction, SBF acquires 100% of the shares in AMS, headquartered in Flensburg, from the previous shareholder of AMS. The purchase price is in the in the low single-digit million euros range and will be financed from a mix of existing liquid funds and a bank loan.
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBF AG
|Zaucheweg 4
|04316 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 65235894
|E-mail:
|info@sbf-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.sbf-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AAE22
|WKN:
|A2AAE2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1692431
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1692431 31-Jul-2023 CET/CEST