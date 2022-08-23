DGAP-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Takeover

23.08.2022 / 08:30

SBF achieves milestone in acquisition of electronics company Acquisition targeted in the fourth quarter of 2022

Positive outcome of the due diligence process

Annual revenue contribution expected in the high single-digit million range

Strategic expansion of the value creation depth and comprehensive synergies in both business fields Leipzig, August 23, 2022 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock, local authorities, rail and industry, has made important progress in its prospective acquisition of a successful German electronics company. The due diligence carried out was concluded with a positive outcome, thus reaching a new phase of negotiations. A basic agreement on acquiring a majority stake in the fourth quarter of 2022 was concluded.



Rudolf Witt, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG comments: “Our company is developing generally well in a challenging market environment. We have the ambition to consistently continue our growth path. Acquisitions are an essential aspect for increasing the depth of added value. Especially in times of interrupted supply chains and shortages of electronic parts, this can be an important competitive advantage. In this context, the positive result of the due diligence is very pleasing.”



The electronics company to be taken over is a long-standing, successful and owner-managed company from Germany. It achieves annual sales in the high single-digit million range and an EBIT margin of more than ten percent. The company has modern machinery and would significantly increase the SBF Group's value chain with its product and service portfolio. In addition, the management board expects high synergy effects from the takeover in the two business units ‘Rolling Stock’ and ‘Public and Industrial Lighting’. The electronic components can be found in numerous SBF products.



SBF is also still in talks with another takeover candidate that specialises in interior fittings for trains. This would give the ‘Rolling Stock’ business area a further boost to growth. SBF will announce details of the transaction when the negotiations have reached an advanced stage.



About SBF Group:

SBF is a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock, local authorities, rail and industry. With its focus on energy-efficient LED lighting, SBF is benefiting from the megatrends of climate protection and urbanization and expects double-digit growth rates in the coming years. SBF is focusing on organic and inorganic growth to expand its range of services and increase the depth of value creation.



In the 'Rolling Stock' business area, SBF is a tier 1 supplier of complex ceiling and lighting systems for the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers. Strong technological competence, high vertical integration and customized customer solutions are the basis for a leading market position in a market with high entry barriers. In the 'Public and Industrial Lighting' business area, SBF offers modern and smart LED systems for efficient lighting of roads, railroad stations and industrial plants.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.



Company contact:

SBF AG

Management Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

E-Mail: info@sbf-ag.com



Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Alexander Neblung

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

E-Mail: sbf@kirchhoff.de

