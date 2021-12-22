DGAP-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

SBF confirms 2021 growth targets after strong business performance in the second half of the year



22.12.2021 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SBF confirms 2021 growth targets after strong business performance in the second half of the year



Leipzig, Dezember 22, 2021 - SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, 'SBF'), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, has successfully continued its announced growth path in the second half of 2021 and will achieve its full-year targets. The growth is driven by successful acquisitions and a satisfactory development of the operating business in both segments. For the 2021 financial year, the Executive Board had forecast consolidated revenue of more than ?33 million (previous year: ?21.4 million) - a growth rate of 54 %.



Rudolf Witt, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG comments: 'We can look back on a successful and intensive business year. With the integration of Lunux Lighting, we have expanded our business model to include the 'Industrial Lighting' segment and thus significantly extended the range of services for our customers. Our business is developing extremely positively and we are experiencing a steady and lively demand for our products. With a high order backlog, I see us well equipped for a successful 2022 business year.'



The revenues in the business field 'Industrial Lighting' have increased significantly in the course of the group integration and optimization of business processes during the year. In the second half of the year, the new business field achieved sales of around 8 million euros - a doubling compared to the first half of the year. The main driver was the ramp up of the production capacities which were temporarily unable to produce due to COVID 19 restrictions despite high product demand. The business field 'Rolling Stock' also developed positively. In addition to the steady expansion of operating activities, SBF is still in ongoing discussions to strategically expand the product portfolio with acquisitions. From the current perspective, no further capital increase is necessary for the acquisitions under discussion.



About SBF Group:

SBF is a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry. With its focus on energy-efficient LED lighting, SBF is benefiting from the megatrends of climate protection and urbanization and expects double-digit growth rates in the coming years.



In the 'Rolling Stock' business area, SBF is a tier 1 supplier of complex ceiling and lighting systems for the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers. Strong technological competence, high vertical integration and customized customer solutions are the basis for a leading market position. In the 'Industrial Lighting' business area, SBF offers modern and smart LED systems for efficient lighting of roads, railroad stations and industrial plants.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.



Company contact:

SBF AG

Management Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

E-Mail: info@sbf-ag.com Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Alexander Neblung

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

E-Mail: sbf@kirchhoff.de

22.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

