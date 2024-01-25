EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SBF takes next growth step and completes consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik Consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH will take place from January 1, 2024

Bundling of business in the new “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business area

Diversified growth with the three divisions “Rolling Stock”, “Public and Industrial Lighting” and “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” Leipzig, January 25, 2024 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, has successfully completed the acquisition of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH, a specialist for electronics, sensor and communication technology and OEM, with the entry of the new shareholding structure in the commercial register on January 19, 2024. The initial consolidation will take place from January 1, 2024. The acquisition process to deepen value creation within the SBF Group has thus been successfully completed. With the products from AMS, SBF is significantly expanding its product range in the fields of electronics as well as sensor and communication technology.



Rudolf Witt, Member of the Executive Board of SBF AG: “The consolidation of AMS is an important step in the further strategic development of the SBF Group. With organic growth and targeted acquisitions, we have built up a leading specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. We are therefore ideally positioned to benefit from the megatrends mobility, climate protection, digitalization and automation. We are now focusing fully on the integration of AMS into the SBF Group.“



Upon consolidation from January 1, 2024, the new business area will be fully included in the financial figures for the current financial year. Consequently, SBF expects significant growth in 2024 with revenue of more than EUR 50 million and an EBITDA margin of over 5 percent.



About SBF Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the “Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems “Made in Germany”. The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.



