The board of directors of SBFC Finance Limited at its meeting held on July 27, 2024, approved the Resignation of Mr. Jay Mistry (ICSI Membership No. ACS 34264), Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 7th August, 2024 to pursue career opportunities outside the Company. Appointment of Ms. Namrata Sajnani (ICSI Membership No.

FCS 10030) as Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer with effect from 8th August, 2024. Ms. Namrata Sajnani is a seasoned financial services professional with nearly 11 years of post qualification experience in the financial services sector, specializing in NBFC listing compliances and corporate secretarial affairs. She possesses expertise in navigating large fundraising and strategic transactions within regulatory frameworks, demonstrating handson experience with intricate regulatory changes, corporate restructurings and incidental activities and a strong understanding of corporate laws in the financial services domain.

Ms. Sajnani is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, B.com and LLB graduate from the University of Rajasthan.