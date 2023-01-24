Advanced search
    SBICARD   INE018E01016

SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED

(SBICARD)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:14:07 2023-01-24 am EST
745.00 INR   -2.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's SBI Card Q3 profit misses estimates on higher costs; shares drop

01/24/2023 | 05:15am EST
The new logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is pictured at the podium of the venue of a news conference after the announcement of SBI's fourth quarter results, in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, as higher costs offset robust consumer spending, sending shares to a seven-month low.

Profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose about 32% to 5.09 billion rupees ($62.42 million) from the previous year, but fell short of analysts' expectations for a profit of 5.77 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares of the company, backed by the country's top lender State Bank of India, tumbled 4.6% to its lowest level since lowest since June 23.

Rising interest rates pushed the cost of funds at the credit card issuer up 91 basis points to 6.3% from last year, while net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, compressed 67 basis points to 11.6% in the quarter.

Additionally, finance costs surged nearly 68% to 4.64 billion rupees.

While consumer spending and demand for credit have held up amid an economic rebound, interest rates have climbed as the central bank moved to curb surging inflation.

Total spends on the company's credit cards grew 24% to 688.35 billion rupees, while total revenue from operations rose 21.4% to 35.07 billion rupees from a year earlier.

Card-in-force, or the number of cards issued and outstanding, grew 21% to 15.9 million as of quarter-end, the company said in an exchange filing.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of gross advances - a measure of asset quality - deteriorated slightly to 2.22% at the end of December, from 2.14% at the end of September.

($1 = 81.5425 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.05% 85.8 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED -2.89% 745 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.02% 594.35 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
Financials
Sales 2023 127 B 1 561 M 1 561 M
Net income 2023 23 329 M 286 M 286 M
Net Debt 2023 297 B 3 648 M 3 648 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 0,44%
Capitalization 726 B 8 911 M 8 911 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,04x
EV / Sales 2024 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 774
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 767,15 INR
Average target price 1 017,40 INR
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rama Mohan Rao Amara Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rashmi Mohanty Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Pradeep Singh Khurana Chief Information Officer, EVP & Digital Officer
Richhpal Singh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-3.56%8 911
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY2.61%115 074
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.07%40 888
GREEN DOT CORPORATION9.10%907
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-7.54%476
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-2.99%398