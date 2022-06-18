SBI Cards and Payment Services : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

Disclosures under Regulation 31(1)/31(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
DETAILS OF
|
PROMOTER HOLDING
|
PROMOTER HOLDING
|
DETAILS OF EVENTS
|
POST EVENT HOLDING
|
|
|
|
NAME(S) OF
|
|
EVENTS
|
IN THE TARGET
|
ALREADY
|
|
PERTAINING TO
|
OF ENCUMBERED
|
|
|
|
TYPE OF
|
PERTAINING TO
|
COMPANY
|
|
ENCUMBERED
|
ENCUMBRANCE
|
SHARES
|
|
|
|
|
PROMOTER
|
|
|
|
COMPANY
|
REGULATION
|
AND/OR
|
EVENT -
|
ENCUMBRANCE -
|
|
% OF
|
|
% OF
|
|
% OF
|
|
% OF
|
SYMBOL
|
CREATION/REL
|
DATE OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAME
|
TYPE
|
PERSONS IN
|
EASE/INVOCAT
|
CREATION/
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
PROMOTER
|
ION
|
RELEASE/
|
NUMBER
|
EQUITY
|
NUMBER
|
EQUITY
|
NUMBER
|
EQUITY
|
NUMBER
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
GROUP
|
|
INVOCATION OF
|
|
SHARE
|
|
SHARE
|
|
SHARE
|
|
SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENCUMBRANCE
|
|
CAPITAL
|
|
CAPITAL
|
|
CAPITAL
|
|
CAPITAL
|
|
SBI Cards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBICARD
|
and Payment
|
31(2)
|
YES BANK
|
Invocation
|
03-Jun-2022
|
65
|
0.0
|
65
|
0.0
|
65
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
Services
|
LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories
Disclaimer
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:03 UTC.