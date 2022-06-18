Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543066   INE018E01016

SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED

(543066)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
686.70 INR   -2.91%
01:24pSBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06/06SBI Cards Gets Board Nod to Raise Up to $321.5 Million From Bond Sale
MT
06/06SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Approves Raising of Funds by Way of Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBI Cards and Payment Services : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Disclosures under Regulation 31(1)/31(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

DETAILS OF

PROMOTER HOLDING

PROMOTER HOLDING

DETAILS OF EVENTS

POST EVENT HOLDING

NAME(S) OF

EVENTS

IN THE TARGET

ALREADY

PERTAINING TO

OF ENCUMBERED

TYPE OF

PERTAINING TO

COMPANY

ENCUMBERED

ENCUMBRANCE

SHARES

PROMOTER

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

EVENT -

ENCUMBRANCE -

% OF

% OF

% OF

% OF

SYMBOL

CREATION/REL

DATE OF

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

EASE/INVOCAT

CREATION/

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

PROMOTER

ION

RELEASE/

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

GROUP

INVOCATION OF

SHARE

SHARE

SHARE

SHARE

ENCUMBRANCE

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SBI Cards

SBICARD

and Payment

31(2)

YES BANK

Invocation

03-Jun-2022

65

0.0

65

0.0

65

0.0

0

0.0

Services

LIMITED

Limited

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 1 321 M 1 321 M
Net income 2022 14 514 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2022 222 B 2 839 M 2 839 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,4x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 648 B 8 299 M 8 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
EV / Sales 2023 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 869
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 686,70 INR
Average target price 1 116,81 INR
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rama Mohan Rao Amara Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nalin Negi Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Pradeep Khurana Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Richhpal Singh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-26.00%8 299
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-15.95%108 576
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.62%42 159
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-36.12%1 255
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-1.72%353
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-25.55%155