SBI Cards and Payment Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

March 26, 2022
The BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India
Corporate Relationship D epartment
Limited
P J . T owers
Exchange Plaza,
D alal Street, Fort
Bandr a - Kurla Complex.
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
SCRIP CODE : 543066
SYMBOL: SBICARD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board o f India {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20 1 5 - Schedule of Investors/Analysts Meet
Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requ irements) Regulations, 20 15, we advise that Company's representatives participated in the Conference call o r ganized by Credi t Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited o n 25.03 .2022 . The list of participants is annexed in Annexure - 1.
T h e same is also being u p loaded on t h e website of the Company at www.sbic a r d .c o m.
Information already available in public domain was shared with them. This is for your info r matio n and appropriate dissemination.
T h anking you,
Yours faithfully,
For SBI C ards and Payment Services Limited
P a yal ittal
Compan y Secr e 1.c:1~r:;.;.g~
pliance Officer
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
(Former1y known as SBI Cards and Paymem Services Pvt d.)
DLF Infinity Towers, Tower C,
Tel : 0124-4589803
12th Floor. Block 2, Building 3,
Email:customercare@sbicard.com
Unit 401 & 402, 4th_ Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower,
DLF Cyber City, Gurugram - 122002,
Website: sbicard.com
E 1,2,3, Netaji Subhash Place, Wazirpur, New Delhi - 110034
Haryana. India
CIN - L65999DL1998PLC093849
Registered Office:
Sr. No.
List of Participants
1.
AIA Investment Management HK Limited
2.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments (UK / APAC)
3.
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd
4.
Millennium Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd
5.
Pinpoint Asset Management Co Ltd
6.
Thornburg Investment Management Inc
