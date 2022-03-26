SBI Cards and Payment Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

March 26, 2022 The BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Corporate Relationship D epartment Limited P J . T owers Exchange Plaza, D alal Street, Fort Bandr a - Kurla Complex. Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 SCRIP CODE : 543066 SYMBOL: SBICARD Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board o f India {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20 1 5 - Schedule of Investors/Analysts Meet

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requ irements) Regulations, 20 15, we advise that Company's representatives participated in the Conference call o r ganized by Credi t Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited o n 25.03 .2022 . The list of participants is annexed in Annexure - 1.

T h e same is also being u p loaded on t h e website of the Company at www.sbic a r d .c o m.

Information already available in public domain was shared with them. This is for your info r matio n and appropriate dissemination.

T h anking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SBI C ards and Payment Services Limited

P a yal ittal

Compan y Secr e 1.c:1~r:;.;.g~

pliance Officer

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

(Former1y known as SBI Cards and Paymem Services Pvt d.)

DLF Infinity Towers, Tower C, Tel : 0124-4589803 12th Floor. Block 2, Building 3, Email:customercare@sbicard.com Unit 401 & 402, 4th_ Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram - 122002, Website: sbicard.com E 1,2,3, Netaji Subhash Place, Wazirpur, New Delhi - 110034 Haryana. India CIN - L65999DL1998PLC093849 Registered Office:

Annexure -1

Sr. No. List of Participants 1. AIA Investment Management HK Limited 2. Columbia Threadneedle Investments (UK / APAC) 3. Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd 4. Millennium Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd 5. Pinpoint Asset Management Co Ltd 6. Thornburg Investment Management Inc

