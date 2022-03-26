Log in
    543066   INE018E01016

SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED

(543066)
SBI Cards and Payment Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

03/26/2022 | 01:01am EDT
March 26, 2022

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India

Corporate Relationship D epartment

Limited

P J . T owers

Exchange Plaza,

D alal Street, Fort

Bandr a - Kurla Complex.

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

SCRIP CODE : 543066

SYMBOL: SBICARD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board o f India {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20 1 5 - Schedule of Investors/Analysts Meet

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requ irements) Regulations, 20 15, we advise that Company's representatives participated in the Conference call o r ganized by Credi t Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited o n 25.03 .2022 . The list of participants is annexed in Annexure - 1.

T h e same is also being u p loaded on t h e website of the Company at www.sbic a r d .c o m.

Information already available in public domain was shared with them. This is for your info r matio n and appropriate dissemination.

T h anking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SBI C ards and Payment Services Limited

P a yal ittal

Compan y Secr e 1.c:1~r:;.;.g~

pliance Officer

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

(Former1y known as SBI Cards and Paymem Services Pvt d.)

DLF Infinity Towers, Tower C,

Tel : 0124-4589803

12th Floor. Block 2, Building 3,

Email:customercare@sbicard.com

Unit 401 & 402, 4th_ Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower,

DLF Cyber City, Gurugram - 122002,

Website: sbicard.com

E 1,2,3, Netaji Subhash Place, Wazirpur, New Delhi - 110034

Haryana. India

CIN - L65999DL1998PLC093849

Registered Office:

Annexure -1

Sr. No.

List of Participants

1.

AIA Investment Management HK Limited

2.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (UK / APAC)

3.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd

4.

Millennium Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

5.

Pinpoint Asset Management Co Ltd

6.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

(Former1y known as SBI Cards and Paymem Services Pvt d.)

DLF Infinity Towers, Tower C, 12th Floor. Block 2, Building 3,

DLF Cyber City, Gurugram - 122002, Haryana. India

Tel : 0124-4589803

Email:customercare@sbicard.comWebsite: sbicard.com

Registered Office:

Unit 401 & 402, 4th_ Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower,

E 1,2,3, Netaji Subhash Place, Wazirpur, New Delhi - 110034 CIN - L65999DL1998PLC093849

Disclaimer

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 1 333 M 1 333 M
Net income 2022 14 751 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2022 222 B 2 905 M 2 905 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 814 B 10 679 M 10 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 869
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 863,55 INR
Average target price 1 165,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rama Mohan Rao Amara Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nalin Negi Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Pradeep Khurana Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Richhpal Singh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-6.95%10 436
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY15.46%143 044
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.91%55 599
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-0.06%55 582
ORIX CORPORATION5.32%23 594
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-21.53%18 974