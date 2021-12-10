General Announcement::Results of Tender Offer for Shares of Shinsei Bank, Limited and Changes in Subsidiaries

This document is an English translation of the official Japanese version of the press release (the "Official Japanese Version"). This English translation was prepared for your reference, to help you understand what is stated in the Official Japanese Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Official Japanese Version and the English translation, the Official Japanese Version will prevail. December 11, 2021 To All Concerned Parties Address: 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo Company: SBI Holdings, Inc. (Code No.: 8473, TSE 1st Sec.) Representative Representative: Director, President & Yoshitaka Kitao CEO Contact: Executive Officer Hideyuki Katsuchi Tel: +81 3 6229 0100 Company: SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. Notice Regarding the Results of the Tender Offer for the Shares of Shinsei Bank, Limited (Securities Code: 8303) and Changes in Subsidiaries SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBIHD") and its wholly owned subsidiary company, SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Tender Offeror", together with SBIHD, the "SBIHD Parties") herein announce the results of the tender offer which the Tender Offeror conducted to acquire the common shares (the "Target Company Shares") of Shinsei Bank, Limited (listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE"); securities code: 8303; the "Target Company") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended; the "Act") (the "Tender Offer"), following its completion as of December 10, 2021. After adding the Target Company Shares to be acquired by the Tender Offeror through the Tender Offer to the Target Company Shares already held by the SBIHD Parties, the ownership ratio of the voting rights held by the SBIHD Parties will be 47.77%. Accordingly, after discussions and considerations with SBIHD's auditing firm, etc., as it may be determined that the SBIHD Parties own a sufficient ratio of the Target Company's voting rights to make the Target Company a consolidated subsidiary of SBIHD, the SBIHD Parties also announce that it is planned that the Target Company will become a consolidated subsidiary of SBIHD as of December 17, 2021 (the commencement date of settlement for the Tender Offer). As the SBIHD Parties' largest purpose of the Tender Offer was to acquire sufficient voting 1

rights of the Target Company to make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary and to establish and reinforce a business alliance relationship between the SBIHD Group and the Target Company Group, the Tender Offer was complete with favorable results to the SBIHD Parties. The SBIHD Parties express their sincere appreciation towards the shareholders of the Target Company who tendered shares in the Tender Offer. The Target Company and the SBIHD Parties will both cooperate to enhance the corporate value of the Target Company. Result of the Tender Offer 1. Outline of Purchase Etc. Name and Address of the Tender Offeror SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo Name of the Target Company Shinsei Bank, Limited Class of Share Certificates, Etc. to Be Purchased, Etc. Common stock Number of Share Certificates, etc. to be Purchased Number of shares to be Minimum number of shares to Maximum number of shares to purchased be purchased be purchased 58,211,300 N/A 58,211,300 (Note 1) If the total number of the shares that are offered for sale in response to the Tender Offer (the "Tendered Shares") is equal to or less than the maximum number of shares to be purchased (58,211,300 shares), all of the Tendered Shares will be purchased. If the total number of Tendered Shares exceeds the maximum number of shares to be purchased (58,211,300 shares), all or part of the excess number of shares will not be purchased, and delivery and other settlement with respect to the purchase, etc. of share certificates, etc. will be handled on a pro rata basis as provided in Article 27-13, Paragraph 5 of the Act and Article 32 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure Required for Tender Offer for Share Certificates, etc. by Person Other than Issuer (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 38 of 1990, as amended; the "Ordinance"). (Note 2) Treasury shares held by the Target Company will not be purchased through the Tender 2

Offer. (Note 3) Shares of less than one unit are also subject to the Tender Offer. If the Target Company shareholders exercise their right to request that the Target Company repurchase their shares of less than one unit in accordance with the Companies Act, the Target Company may purchase such shares during the period of purchases for the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Period") pursuant to the procedures under laws and regulations. (5) Period for Purchase, Etc. Period for Purchase, Etc. Friday, September 10, 2021 to Friday, December 25, 2021 (62 business days) Possibility of Extension upon a Request by the Target Company Not applicable. Price for Purchase, etc. 2,000 yen per share of common shares 2. Results of Purchase, Etc. Outcome of Tender Offer

In the Tender Offer, since the aggregate number of the Tendered Shares (56,922,199 shares) did not exceed the maximum number of shares to be purchased (58,211,300 shares), the Tender Offeror will purchase, etc. all of the Tendered Shares, as stated in the Public Notice of the Commencement of the Tender Offer (including the matters amended by way of the Amendment to the Public Notice of the Commencement of the Tender Offer dated September 30 and November 26, 2021) and Tender Offer Registration Statement (including the matters amended by way of the Amendment to Tender Offer Registration Statement dated September 27, September 29, September 30, October 25, November 17 and November 26, 2021). Date of Public Notice of Results of Tender Offer, and Name of Newspaper for Public Notice Pursuant to the provision of Article 27-13, Paragraph 1 of the Act, on December 11, 2021, at TSE, the results of the Tender Offer was announced to the press, by the method stipulated in Article 9-4 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Cabinet Order No. 321 of 1965, as amended) and Article 30-2 of the Ordinance. 3

(3) Number of Purchased Share Certificates, Etc. Classes of Share Certificates, Etc. Number of Tendered Number of Purchased Shares After Conversion Shares After Conversion Share Certificates 56,922,199 shares 56,922,199 shares Certificate of Stock Acquisition Rights - shares - shares Bonds with Stock Acquisition - shares - shares Rights Trust Beneficiary Certificates for Share - shares - shares Certificates, etc. ( ) Depositary Receipts for Share - shares - shares Certificates, etc. ( ) Total 56,922,199 shares 56,922,199 shares (Total Number of Potential Share - shares - shares Certificates, Etc.) Change in Ownership Ratio of Share Certificates, etc. through the Tender Offer Number of voting rights pertaining to (Ownership ratio of share certificates, etc. share certificates, etc. held by the 1 Tender Offeror before the Tender Offer before the Tender Offer: 0.00%) Number of voting rights pertaining to (Ownership ratio of share certificates, etc. share certificates, etc. held by specially 427,377 related parties before the Tender Offer before the Tender Offer: 20.48%) Number of voting rights pertaining to (Ownership ratio of Share Certificates, etc. share certificates, etc. held by the 569,222 Tender Offeror after the Tender Offer after the Tender Offer: 27.28%) Number of voting rights pertaining to (Ownership ratio of Share Certificates, share certificates, etc. held by specially 427,377 related parties after the Tender Offer etc. after the Tender Offer: 20.48%) Number of voting rights of all 2,086,132 shareholders of the Target Company Note 1: The "Number of voting rights pertaining to share certificates, etc. held by specially related parties before the Tender Offer" is the total of the number of voting rights pertaining to the share certificates, etc. held by each specially related party. Note 2: The "Number of voting rights of all shareholders, etc. of the Target Company" is the total 4