SBI : Annual Report 2021

Representative Director, President & CEO.....................................
116
Editing Guidelines
This Annual Report is one of our communication tools with our shareholders and investors. It is published with the goal of fostering a comprehensive understanding of the corporate value created by the SBI Group. To do so, this report addresses both the financial and non-financial aspects of the SBI Group's initiatives, and takes into account current developments, such as METI's Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation. Going forward, we will work to further improve this report to meet the expectations of our readers.
編集方針
Forward-looking Statements
This annual report includes statements concerning the current plans, strategies, and projections of the future performance of SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBI Holdings"), and its subsidiaries and affiliates. These statements have been prepared based on information available at the time of publication in compliance with SBI Holdings' management policies, and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable by SBI Holdings. Hence, actual results may differ, in some cases significantly, from these forward -looking statements contained herein due to changes in various factors, including but not limited to economic conditions in principal markets, service demand trends, and currency exchange rate fluctua- tions. Further, statements contained herein should not be construed to encompass tax, legal, or financial advice, and should not be considered to be solicitations to invest in SBI Holdings.
Unchanging Values
Without Society, Companies Cannot Thrive Without Companies, Society Cannot Thrive
We shall undertake judgments on actions based not on whether they conform to the law or profit the Company, but, whether they are socially equitable.
01
SOUND ETHICAL
VALUES
We will ensure that each company in
the SBI Group recognizes its social
05
02
responsibilities as a member of soci-
ety, while fulfilling the demands of its
stakeholders and contributing to the
FULFILL SOCIAL
FIVE
FINANCIAL
betterment of society.
RESPONSIBILITY
INNOVATOR
CORPORATE
MISSIONS
04
03
CONTINUAL
NEW INDUSTRY
SELF-EVOLUTION
CREATOR
We will continue to be a company that evolves of its own volition, by forming an organization that flexibly adapts to changes in the operating environment and incorporates corporate "Ingenuity" and "Self-transformation" as part of its organizational DNA.
We will transcend traditional methods and bring financial innovations to the forefront of the financial industry by utilizing opportunities provided by the powerful price-cutting forces of the Internet, and by providing financial services that further enhance benefits for customers.
We will endeavor to become the leader in creating and cultivating the core industries of the 21st century.
SBI GROUP'S MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY
Since our founding, it has been our constant desire to capture current trends to create innovative businesses that benefit people and society. At the same time, a company is a constituent of society and exists only because it belongs to society, and in adherence with this concept, we have sought to contribute to the maintenance and development of society.
We also believe that a company has "Corporate Virtue" just as a person has "Human Virtue," and as a virtuous person receives respect from the people around them, a company wins respect from society by heightening its virtue.
Furthermore, within our corporate culture, there are four strands
of DNA that we believe should be inherited. They are, to "Continuously maintain the entrepreneurial spirit" by continually taking on new challenges without fear of failure, "Emphasize speed" to always be quick to decide and act, "Facilitate innovation" by demonstrating a creative spirit that will not be unnecessarily attached to past successful experiences, and "Continuous self-evolution" which sensitively detects and flexibly adapts to environmental changes. By establishing and inheriting corporate culture based on these four strands of DNA, we believe in the sustainability of a strong corporate group that will continue to grow without pause.
SBI Holdings Annual Report 2021
1
Basic Management Viewpoint on Business Establishment and Overall Strategy Transitions
Continual Self-evolution by
Adapting Overall Strategy to the Times
Since its founding in 1999, the SBI Group has expanded into new areas of business, as well as increased its business scale in accordance with the basic management viewpoint of the business structure as expounded below.
By quickly sensing the changes of the times, we have achieved growth through the execution of the Group's overall strategy that is compatible with such changes.
Basic Management Viewpoint of
the Business Structure
Thorough Pursuit of the "Customer-centric Principle"
Since its founding, the SBI Group has been implementing the "Customer-centric Principle," which places the highest priority on customer benefits. In addition to offering low commission fees on brokerage transactions, by providing deposit products with favorable interest rates and realizing the industry's lowest insurance premiums, we have harnessed the power of the Internet to offer products and services at competitive prices. In addition to this, we are focusing our efforts on enhancing our product offerings, as well as integrating the online and physical store outlets, in order to meet our customers' needs.
Formation of a "Business Ecosystem" and Exhaustive Pursuit of Group Synergies
A business ecosystem is an economic community based on mutual interaction that is supported by an organizational structure. Based upon the two major principles of complex systems "The whole should be geared towards the objective of being greater than the sum of the parts" and "The whole should have new qualities that an individual part cannot achieve," the SBI Group has established a business ecosystem that realizes its high growth potential from synergy and mutual evolution, which cannot be achieved by a single company alone.
Thorough Devotion to Innovative Technology
The SBI Group is proactively utilizing new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). In the fintech sector, where revolutionary technologies are being developed and advancing globally, as well as in the AI and blockchain sectors, we are pursuing growth through the three processes of "Investment" in promising startup companies, the "Adoption" of the new technologies held by investee companies to the Group's individual financial service businesses, and the "Diffusion" of these technologies across multiple industries.
(Billions of yen)
8,000
7,000
Transitions in overall strategy
1
From Japan's SBI to
the world's SBI
6,000
The SBI Group used the reversals of
the trade balance and income bal-
ance in 2005 as an opportunity to
accelerate the establishment of an
investment framework in
emerging
markets with high growth potential,
5,000
focusing on Asia, and to jointly es-
tablish funds with major local part-
ners to make investments. We are
now bolstering this global invest-
ment framework and promoting the
development of financial
services
4,000
businesses that focus on Asia.
Birth of
the
3,000
SBI Group
The SBI Group was formed in April 1999 when
SoftBank Finance was founded as a financial
2,000
subsidiary of SoftBank (currently SoftBank
Group). In July 1999, SOFTBANK INVESTMENT
(currently SBI Holdings) was founded as an oper-
ator of a venture capital business.
Formulate and Implement Strategies that Anticipate the Near Future
The SBI Group is working on its business by establishing "overall strategies" and "individual strategies" to align and mobilize the group companies to create efficient synergies and strengthen the sense of unity among them. The overall strategy of the SBI Group is a groupwide effort that is consistent with social issues, national goals, etc., while keeping an eye on the changing times. The overall strategy will be efficiently spread to each subsidiaries which then will transform into an individual strategy to achieve a unified goal.
1,000
0
'00
'01
'02
'03
'04
'05
'06
Total assets (left axis)
FY ending
FY ending
Profit before income tax
September
March
expense (right axis)
Social
The Financial Big Bang in Japan
Japan's trade/
trends
Internet revolution
income balances reverse
SBI Holdings Annual Report 2021
3
2
Selection and concentration
During a deteriorating business environment originating from the BNP Pa- ribas shock, the SBI Group fully instituted a "selection and concentration" approach to its businesses starting in FY2010 in order to transition into a profitability focused business man- agement, from that which was focused on expanding the Group's scale. Specific steps included the sale of real estate and other non-core businesses that had weak synergy with the three core businesses of the Financial Services Business, and restructuring within the Group to a model that better facilitated the leveraging of synergy. As a result of such chang- es, Group resources, such as generated cash, were concentrated on the Group's three core businesses, the Financial Services Business, the Asset Management Business, and the Bio- technology-related Business (Current Biotechnology, Healthcare & Medical Informatics Business), so that businesses in deficit could promptly return to profitability while businesses in surplus could further expand their profits, thereby realizing the strengthening of the Group's overall profitability.
Fintech expansion and blockchain utilization
Until now, the SBI Group has realized dramatic Group growth through the building of an online financial ecosystem. Going forward, we are striving to evolve into a new financial ecosystem centered on revolutionary blockchain technology, while introducing fintech into the financial services offered by the SBI Group. We are also accelerating the rollout of digital asset-related businesses, using blockchain technology and distributed ledger technology (DLT).
Contributing to regional
revitalization
In order to contribute to the national strategy of regional revitalization, the SBI Group will expand alliances with financial institutions nationwide and improve the profitability of regional financial institutions to advance initiatives that will raise corporate value. Furthermore, not only will we engage with regional financial institutions in these endeavors, but we will also become more directly involved in the revitalization of regional economies. To this end, we are consummating alliances with various companies as we move forward on initiatives for regional revitalization from a higher perspective. As part of this, we began initiatives in 2020 to contribute to the economic revitalization to the west of the Kansai region by providing wide-ranging support in the construction of next-generation international financial centers in Osa- ka and Kobe.
(Millions of yen)
150,000
120,000
90,000
60,000
30,000
'07
'08
'09
'10
'11
The global financial crisis
0
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
'21
Note: Since IFRSs were adopted in FY2012, total assets prior to FY2011 are stated as the "total assets" amount under JGAAP
Rise of fintech
Promotion of regional revitalization
Spread of COVID-19
Abenomics
(see "Glossary" on page 111).
SBI Holdings Annual Report 2021
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SBI Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 15:31:01 UTC.