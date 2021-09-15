SBI : Annual Report 2021

Editing Guidelines

This Annual Report is one of our communication tools with our shareholders and investors. It is published with the goal of fostering a comprehensive understanding of the corporate value created by the SBI Group. To do so, this report addresses both the financial and non-financial aspects of the SBI Group's initiatives, and takes into account current developments, such as METI's Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation. Going forward, we will work to further improve this report to meet the expectations of our readers.

編集方針

Forward-looking Statements

This annual report includes statements concerning the current plans, strategies, and projections of the future performance of SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBI Holdings"), and its subsidiaries and affiliates. These statements have been prepared based on information available at the time of publication in compliance with SBI Holdings' management policies, and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable by SBI Holdings. Hence, actual results may differ, in some cases significantly, from these forward -looking statements contained herein due to changes in various factors, including but not limited to economic conditions in principal markets, service demand trends, and currency exchange rate fluctua- tions. Further, statements contained herein should not be construed to encompass tax, legal, or financial advice, and should not be considered to be solicitations to invest in SBI Holdings.