Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SBI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8473   JP3436120004

SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(8473)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SBI : British fintech Zopa hits $1 billion valuation with SoftBank investment

10/18/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - British digital bank Zopa has raised $300 million from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group, it said on Tuesday, as the lender looks to expand its business ahead of a possible listing as soon as next year.

The funding round values Zopa at around 750 million pounds ($1.03 billion), a source familiar with the details of the transaction told Reuters.

"SoftBank identified us as the clear leader when it comes to digital consumer lending in the UK, and they are also big believers in the use of AI and machine learning for lending and pricing, which we have been doing for years," Chief Executive Jainav Janardana told Reuters.

The cash injection via SoftBank Group's Vision Fund 2 is the latest in a string of investments into British financial technology firms by the Japanese conglomerate.

It also holds stakes in OakNorth, which lends to small businesses, and digital banking app Revolut which in July rocketed to a $33 billion valuation after an $800 million funding round led by SoftBank.

Zopa's new valuation marks a significant turnaround since media reports in December 2019 estimated it at 354 million pounds, after one of its investors wrote down its stake in the lender amid struggles for the peer-to-peer lending sector where Zopa originated.

The funding round puts Zopa on track for a long-mooted initial public offering in London as soon as the fourth quarter of next year, Janardana said.

Zopa also aims within the next year to expand into the booming "Buy Now, Pay Later" sector in Britain, he said, joining other lenders pouring into the credit product which lets shoppers defer payments for goods such as clothes and electronics.

The deal on Tuesday was announced as part of a summit in London attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, top financiers, industry leaders and British royals and aimed at drumming up investment in the country.

($1 = 0.7276 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Ed Osmond)

By Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 0.47% 3010 End-of-day quote.23.01%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.83% 6238 End-of-day quote.-22.59%
All news about SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
05:51pSBI : British fintech Zopa hits $1 billion valuation with SoftBank investment
RE
10/11SHINSEI BANK : set to oppose SBI takeover bid
AQ
10/11SBI : Notice Regarding the Forecast of the Consolidated Profit Before Income Tax Expense
PU
10/11SBI Sumishin Net Bank Applies to List on Tokyo Stock Exchange
MT
10/08SBI : Notice Regarding the Application for Listing of SBI Sumishin Net Bank, Ltd.
PU
10/06SHINSEI BANK : Japan's Shinsei Bank forms independent panel to respond to SBI takeover bid
RE
10/01NOTICE REGARDING RESPONSE FROM SHINS : 8303) to the Questions from the SBIHD Parties
PU
10/01SHINSEI BANK : puts off launch of defense against SBI takeover
AQ
09/30VC DAILY : Expansion Therapeutics Gets $80 Million for RNA-Targeted Drugs
DJ
09/30SBI Holdings, Inc. acquired 80% stake in SmartApp.inc from i-nest No.1 Fund managed by ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 535 B 4 676 M 4 676 M
Net income 2022 72 267 M 632 M 632 M
Net Debt 2022 614 B 5 372 M 5 372 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 736 B 6 439 M 6 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 209
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SBI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 010,00 JPY
Average target price 3 246,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshitaka Kitao President, CEO & Director
Shumpei Morita Senior MD, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuya Kawashima COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Masayuki Yamada Director, Manager-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Teruhide Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.23.01%6 413
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED37.51%49 775
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.25.17%13 207
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.69.23%10 223
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED32.04%5 056