TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings on Wednesday said it had agreed with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) to set up a firm that will help the Taiwanese chipmaker establish a factory in Japan.

The Japanese financial firm said in a press release that it would assist in fundraising and planning and would help the chipmaker find a location.

