The Japanese financial firm said in a press release that it would assist in fundraising and planning and would help the chipmaker find a location.
(Reporting by Miho Uranaka; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
|07:49am
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings on Wednesday said it had agreed with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) to set up a firm that will help the Taiwanese chipmaker establish a factory in Japan.
The Japanese financial firm said in a press release that it would assist in fundraising and planning and would help the chipmaker find a location.
Delayed Quote Japan Exchange - 02:00:00 2023-07-05 am EDT
