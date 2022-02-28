SBI : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

1. BUSINESS RESULTS

Results of Operations

The Group's consolidated results of operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 45.6% year-on-year to ¥527,440 million, profit before income tax expense increased 298.4% to ¥373,449 million and profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 508.2% to ¥369,845 million.

The results of operations for each reporting segment of the Group for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows.

SBI Estate Finance Co.,Ltd. and SBI Guarantee Co.,Ltd., which were included in the Asset Management Business until the previous reporting period, are now included in the Financial Services Business beginning with the six months ended September 30, 2021. Consequently, segment information for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, is restated in accordance with the new basis of segmentation.

Also, Shinsei Bank, Limited is included in the Financial Services Business beginning with the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue Profit before income tax expense Nine months Nine months ended ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended 2020 December 31, 2021 2020 December 31, 2021 Millions of Millions of % Millions of Millions of % Yen Yen Yen Yen Financial Services Business 225,127 255,637 13.6 62,379 266,845 327.8 Asset Management Business 128,802 243,097 88.7 43,261 127,322 194.3 Biotechnology, Healthcare & 4,091 6,708 64.0 (4,795) (3,819) - Medical Informatics Business Total 358,020 505,442 41.2 100,845 390,348 287.1 Others 9,853 24,677 150.5 899 (7,660) - Elimination or Corporate (5,655) (2,679) - (8,006) (9,239) - Consolidated Total 362,218 527,440 45.6 93,738 373,449 298.4

(% represents year-on-year changes)

(Financial Services Business)

The Financial Services Business consists of a wide range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business, banking services business, and life, property and casualty insurance business.

The results of operations of the Financial Services Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 13.6% year-on-year to ¥255,637 million, and profit before income tax expense increased 327.8% to ¥266,845 million.

(Asset Management Business)

The Asset Management Business primarily consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies in Japan and overseas, financial services business overseas, and asset management services business which provides financial products information.

The results of operations of the Asset Management Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 88.7% year-on-year to ¥243,097 million, and profit before income tax expense increased 194.3% year-on-year to ¥127,322 million.