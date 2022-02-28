Log in
    8473   JP3436120004

SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(8473)
SBI : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

The board of directors (the "Directors") of SBI HOLDINGS, INC. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million Japanese yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Profit before income

Profit attributable to

Revenue

Profit for the period

owners of the

tax expense

Company

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

Nine months ended

527,440

45.6

373,449

298.4

345,884

399.6

369,845

508.2

December 31, 2021

Nine months ended

362,218

27.0

93,738

44.8

69,225

52.2

60,810

62.3

December 31, 2020

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

attributable to owners of

attributable to owners of

income

the Company

the Company

Millions of

%

Yen

Yen

yen

Nine months ended

350,993

333.0

1,511.18

1,296.47

December 31, 2021

Nine months ended

81,054

120.6

256.48

225.15

December 31, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of

owners of

the Company

the Company to

total assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2021

17,559,212

1,571,388

904,611

5.2

March 31, 2021

7,208,572

717,095

562,116

7.8

1

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

(Declared date)

End of 1st Q

End of 2nd Q

End of 3rd Q

Year-end

Full year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

-

20.00

-

100.00

120.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

30.00

-

Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

-

-

(forecast) (Note)

(Note) Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 forecast is to be determined.

3. Total number of shares outstanding (Common stock)

(1)

Number of shares outstanding (including

:

December 31, 2021

:

244,966,290shares

treasury stock)

March 31, 2021

:

244,639,390shares

(2)

Number of treasury stock

:

December 31, 2021

:

21,474shares

March 31, 2021

:

15,084shares

(3)

Average number of shares outstanding

:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021 :

244,739,161shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020 :

237,091,400shares

The Group prepared the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs.

This financial summary is exempt from quarterly review procedures required by Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

2

1. BUSINESS RESULTS

  1. Results of Operations
    The Group's consolidated results of operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 45.6% year-on-year to ¥527,440 million, profit before income tax expense increased 298.4% to ¥373,449 million and profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 508.2% to ¥369,845 million.
    The results of operations for each reporting segment of the Group for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows.
    SBI Estate Finance Co.,Ltd. and SBI Guarantee Co.,Ltd., which were included in the Asset Management Business until the previous reporting period, are now included in the Financial Services Business beginning with the six months ended September 30, 2021. Consequently, segment information for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, is restated in accordance with the new basis of segmentation.
    Also, Shinsei Bank, Limited is included in the Financial Services Business beginning with the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue

Profit before income tax expense

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

December 31,

Nine months ended

December 31,

Nine months ended

2020

December 31, 2021

2020

December 31, 2021

Millions of

Millions of

%

Millions of

Millions of

%

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Financial Services Business

225,127

255,637

13.6

62,379

266,845

327.8

Asset Management Business

128,802

243,097

88.7

43,261

127,322

194.3

Biotechnology, Healthcare &

4,091

6,708

64.0

(4,795)

(3,819)

-

Medical Informatics Business

Total

358,020

505,442

41.2

100,845

390,348

287.1

Others

9,853

24,677

150.5

899

(7,660)

-

Elimination or Corporate

(5,655)

(2,679)

-

(8,006)

(9,239)

-

Consolidated Total

362,218

527,440

45.6

93,738

373,449

298.4

(% represents year-on-year changes)

(Financial Services Business)

The Financial Services Business consists of a wide range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business, banking services business, and life, property and casualty insurance business.

The results of operations of the Financial Services Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 13.6% year-on-year to ¥255,637 million, and profit before income tax expense increased 327.8% to ¥266,845 million.

(Asset Management Business)

The Asset Management Business primarily consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies in Japan and overseas, financial services business overseas, and asset management services business which provides financial products information.

The results of operations of the Asset Management Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 88.7% year-on-year to ¥243,097 million, and profit before income tax expense increased 194.3% year-on-year to ¥127,322 million.

3

(Biotechnology, Healthcare & Medical Informatics Business)

The Biotechnology, Healthcare & Medical Informatics Business represents development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA*), a kind of amino acid which exists in vivo, research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology, the digitization of medical and health information, providing solutions and services that promote and the use of medical big data, and medical finance.

The results of operations of the Biotechnology, Healthcare & Medical Informatics Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 64.0% year-on-year to ¥6,708 million, and loss before income tax expense amounted to ¥3,819 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (¥4,795 million of loss before income tax expense for the nine months ended December 31, 2020).

    • 5-aminolevulinicacid (ALA) is an amino acid generated by mitochondria in the human body and an important substance used to produce heme or cytochrome, proteins to generate energy. The production of ALA in the human body decreases with age. ALA is included in food products, including slops of distilled spirits, red wine, and Asian ginseng. ALA is also known as a chloroplastic substance in plants.
  2. Financial Conditions and Cash Flows
    As at December 31, 2021, total assets amounted to ¥17,559,212 million and increased by ¥10,350,640 million from total assets of ¥7,208,572 million as at March 31, 2021. The Group's equity increased by ¥854,293 million to ¥1,571,388 million from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. As at December 31, 2021, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥2,515,786 million and increased by ¥1,713,084 million from that of ¥802,702 million as at March 31, 2021. The changes of cash flows for each activity and the reasons for changes are as follows:
    (Operating Cash Flows)
    Cash flows from operating activities amounted to ¥18,743 million in net cash outflows (¥132,546 million in net cash outflows for the nine months ended December 31, 2020). The net cash outflows were primarily due to a ¥270,212 million cash outflow from a gain on bargain purchase and a ¥227,270 million cash outflow from an increase in trade and other accounts receivables, despite a ¥373,449 million cash inflow from a profit before income tax expense and a ¥157,042 million cash inflow from an increase in trade and other accounts payable.
    (Investing Cash Flows)
    Cash flows from investing activities amounted to ¥1,674,850 million in net cash inflows (¥81,843 million in net cash outflows for the nine months ended December 31, 2020). The net cash inflows were primarily due to a ¥1,733,799 million cash inflow from an acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired, despite a ¥64,315 million cash outflow from purchases of investment securities.
    (Financing Cash Flows)
    Cash flows from financing activities amounted to ¥58,122 million in net cash inflows (¥2,487 million in net cash outflows for the nine months ended December 31, 2020). The net cash inflows were primarily due to a ¥322,563 million cash inflow from proceeds from issuance of bonds payable, despite a ¥236,612 million cash outflow from an decrease in short term loans payable.

4

2. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES

  1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at March 31,

As at December 31,

2021

2021

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

802,702

2,515,786

Trade and other accounts receivable

1,183,896

8,083,344

Assets related to securities business

Cash segregated as deposits

2,292,743

2,221,534

Margin transaction assets

972,573

1,054,911

Other assets related to securities business

631,305

542,395

Total assets related to securities business

3,896,621

3,818,840

Other financial assets

58,715

423,314

Operational investment securities

528,154

550,677

Other investment securities

209,545

1,304,660

Investments accounted for using the equity method

103,807

128,493

Property and equipment

64,290

143,360

Intangible assets

225,607

287,230

Other assets

123,071

280,807

Deferred tax assets

12,164

22,701

Total assets

7,208,572

17,559,212

Liabilities

Bonds and loans payable

1,394,137

3,265,977

Trade and other accounts payable

189,729

648,493

Liabilities related to securities business

Margin transaction liabilities

269,152

230,033

Loans payable secured by securities

602,921

523,012

Deposits from customers

1,277,808

1,303,202

Guarantee deposits received

961,651

982,611

Other liabilities related to securities business

410,270

286,617

Total liabilities related to securities business

3,521,802

3,325,475

Customer deposits for banking business

1,042,132

7,567,491

Insurance contract liabilities

150,123

153,915

Income tax payable

20,125

16,110

Other financial liabilities

30,333

720,189

Other liabilities

107,301

250,290

Deferred tax liabilities

35,795

39,884

Total liabilities

6,491,477

15,987,824

Equity

Capital stock

98,711

99,003

Capital surplus

147,753

147,074

Treasury stock

(40)

(60)

Other components of equity

18,197

23,906

Retained earnings

297,495

634,688

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

562,116

904,611

Non-controlling interests

154,979

666,777

Total equity

717,095

1,571,388

Total liabilities and equity

7,208,572

17,559,212

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
