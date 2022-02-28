SBI : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
The board of directors (the "Directors") of SBI HOLDINGS, INC. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million Japanese yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Profit before income
Profit attributable to
Revenue
Profit for the period
owners of the
tax expense
Company
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
Nine months ended
527,440
45.6
373,449
298.4
345,884
399.6
369,845
508.2
December 31, 2021
Nine months ended
362,218
27.0
93,738
44.8
69,225
52.2
60,810
62.3
December 31, 2020
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
attributable to owners of
attributable to owners of
income
the Company
the Company
Millions of
%
Yen
Yen
yen
Nine months ended
350,993
333.0
1,511.18
1,296.47
December 31, 2021
Nine months ended
81,054
120.6
256.48
225.15
December 31, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of
owners of
the Company
the Company to
total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2021
17,559,212
1,571,388
904,611
5.2
March 31, 2021
7,208,572
717,095
562,116
7.8
1
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
(Declared date)
End of 1st Q
End of 2nd Q
End of 3rd Q
Year-end
Full year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
20.00
-
100.00
120.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
30.00
-
Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022
-
-
(forecast) (Note)
(Note) Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 forecast is to be determined.
3. Total number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
(1)
Number of shares outstanding (including
:
December 31, 2021
:
244,966,290shares
treasury stock)
March 31, 2021
:
244,639,390shares
(2)
Number of treasury stock
:
December 31, 2021
:
21,474shares
March 31, 2021
:
15,084shares
(3)
Average number of shares outstanding
:
Nine months ended December 31, 2021 :
244,739,161shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020 :
237,091,400shares
The Group prepared the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs.
This financial summary is exempt from quarterly review procedures required by Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
2
1. BUSINESS RESULTS
Results of Operations
The Group's consolidated results of operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 45.6% year-on-year to ¥527,440 million, profit before income tax expense increased 298.4% to ¥373,449 million and profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 508.2% to ¥369,845 million.
The results of operations for each reporting segment of the Group for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows.
SBI Estate Finance Co.,Ltd. and SBI Guarantee Co.,Ltd., which were included in the Asset Management Business until the previous reporting period, are now included in the Financial Services Business beginning with the six months ended September 30, 2021. Consequently, segment information for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, is restated in accordance with the new basis of segmentation.
Also, Shinsei Bank, Limited is included in the Financial Services Business beginning with the nine months ended December 31, 2021.
Revenue
Profit before income tax expense
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
December 31,
Nine months ended
December 31,
Nine months ended
2020
December 31, 2021
2020
December 31, 2021
Millions of
Millions of
%
Millions of
Millions of
%
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Financial Services Business
225,127
255,637
13.6
62,379
266,845
327.8
Asset Management Business
128,802
243,097
88.7
43,261
127,322
194.3
Biotechnology, Healthcare &
4,091
6,708
64.0
(4,795)
(3,819)
-
Medical Informatics Business
Total
358,020
505,442
41.2
100,845
390,348
287.1
Others
9,853
24,677
150.5
899
(7,660)
-
Elimination or Corporate
(5,655)
(2,679)
-
(8,006)
(9,239)
-
Consolidated Total
362,218
527,440
45.6
93,738
373,449
298.4
(% represents year-on-year changes)
(Financial Services Business)
The Financial Services Business consists of a wide range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business, banking services business, and life, property and casualty insurance business.
The results of operations of the Financial Services Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 13.6% year-on-year to ¥255,637 million, and profit before income tax expense increased 327.8% to ¥266,845 million.
(Asset Management Business)
The Asset Management Business primarily consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies in Japan and overseas, financial services business overseas, and asset management services business which provides financial products information.
The results of operations of the Asset Management Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 88.7% year-on-year to ¥243,097 million, and profit before income tax expense increased 194.3% year-on-year to ¥127,322 million.
3
(Biotechnology, Healthcare & Medical Informatics Business)
The Biotechnology, Healthcare & Medical Informatics Business represents development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA*), a kind of amino acid which exists in vivo, research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology, the digitization of medical and health information, providing solutions and services that promote and the use of medical big data, and medical finance.
The results of operations of the Biotechnology, Healthcare & Medical Informatics Business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows. Revenue increased 64.0% year-on-year to ¥6,708 million, and loss before income tax expense amounted to ¥3,819 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (¥4,795 million of loss before income tax expense for the nine months ended December 31, 2020).
5-aminolevulinicacid (ALA) is an amino acid generated by mitochondria in the human body and an important substance used to produce heme or cytochrome, proteins to generate energy. The production of ALA in the human body decreases with age. ALA is included in food products, including slops of distilled spirits, red wine, and Asian ginseng. ALA is also known as a chloroplastic substance in plants.
Financial Conditions and Cash Flows
As at December 31, 2021, total assets amounted to ¥17,559,212 million and increased by ¥10,350,640 million from total assets of ¥7,208,572 million as at March 31, 2021. The Group's equity increased by ¥854,293 million to ¥1,571,388 million from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. As at December 31, 2021, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥2,515,786 million and increased by ¥1,713,084 million from that of ¥802,702 million as at March 31, 2021. The changes of cash flows for each activity and the reasons for changes are as follows:
(Operating Cash Flows)
Cash flows from operating activities amounted to ¥18,743 million in net cash outflows (¥132,546 million in net cash outflows for the nine months ended December 31, 2020). The net cash outflows were primarily due to a ¥270,212 million cash outflow from a gain on bargain purchase and a ¥227,270 million cash outflow from an increase in trade and other accounts receivables, despite a ¥373,449 million cash inflow from a profit before income tax expense and a ¥157,042 million cash inflow from an increase in trade and other accounts payable.
(Investing Cash Flows)
Cash flows from investing activities amounted to ¥1,674,850 million in net cash inflows (¥81,843 million in net cash outflows for the nine months ended December 31, 2020). The net cash inflows were primarily due to a ¥1,733,799 million cash inflow from an acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired, despite a ¥64,315 million cash outflow from purchases of investment securities.
(Financing Cash Flows)
Cash flows from financing activities amounted to ¥58,122 million in net cash inflows (¥2,487 million in net cash outflows for the nine months ended December 31, 2020). The net cash inflows were primarily due to a ¥322,563 million cash inflow from proceeds from issuance of bonds payable, despite a ¥236,612 million cash outflow from an decrease in short term loans payable.
4
2. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at March 31,
As at December 31,
2021
2021
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
802,702
2,515,786
Trade and other accounts receivable
1,183,896
8,083,344
Assets related to securities business
Cash segregated as deposits
2,292,743
2,221,534
Margin transaction assets
972,573
1,054,911
Other assets related to securities business
631,305
542,395
Total assets related to securities business
3,896,621
3,818,840
Other financial assets
58,715
423,314
Operational investment securities
528,154
550,677
Other investment securities
209,545
1,304,660
Investments accounted for using the equity method
103,807
128,493
Property and equipment
64,290
143,360
Intangible assets
225,607
287,230
Other assets
123,071
280,807
Deferred tax assets
12,164
22,701
Total assets
7,208,572
17,559,212
Liabilities
Bonds and loans payable
1,394,137
3,265,977
Trade and other accounts payable
189,729
648,493
Liabilities related to securities business
Margin transaction liabilities
269,152
230,033
Loans payable secured by securities
602,921
523,012
Deposits from customers
1,277,808
1,303,202
Guarantee deposits received
961,651
982,611
Other liabilities related to securities business
410,270
286,617
Total liabilities related to securities business
3,521,802
3,325,475
Customer deposits for banking business
1,042,132
7,567,491
Insurance contract liabilities
150,123
153,915
Income tax payable
20,125
16,110
Other financial liabilities
30,333
720,189
Other liabilities
107,301
250,290
Deferred tax liabilities
35,795
39,884
Total liabilities
6,491,477
15,987,824
Equity
Capital stock
98,711
99,003
Capital surplus
147,753
147,074
Treasury stock
(40)
(60)
Other components of equity
18,197
23,906
Retained earnings
297,495
634,688
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
562,116
904,611
Non-controlling interests
154,979
666,777
Total equity
717,095
1,571,388
Total liabilities and equity
7,208,572
17,559,212
5
