Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SBI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8473   JP3436120004

SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(8473)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SBI : Japan's SBI Holdings to unveil tender offer for Shinsei Bank -Yomiuri

09/09/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc is likely to announce an offer to buy Shinsei Bank Ltd as early as Thursday, in what could be an unsolicited bid for the lender, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

SBI, which already owned 16.49% of Shinsei as of the end of March, plans to increase its stake significantly to take effective control of the bank, Yomiuri said.

SBI took a stake in Shinsei after private equity investor JC Flowers & Co sold down its stake in Shinsei in 2019.

JC Flowers, together with buyout fund Ripplewood, bought Shinsei's predecessor bank after it went bankrupt in Japan's banking crisis in the late 1990s. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 0.84% 2867 End-of-day quote.17.16%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 2.47% 1453 End-of-day quote.14.32%
All news about SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
03:02aNOTICE REGARDING COMMENCEMENT OF A T : 8303)
PU
02:52aSBI : Japan's SBI Holdings to unveil tender offer for Shinsei Bank -Yomiuri
RE
09/02Japan investigating Amazon cloud disruptions to brokers, airline
RE
08/20Sogo Seikatsu Service Co., Ltd. made an offer to acquire stake in NFC Holding..
CI
07/29SBI Holdings Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in April-June Period
MT
07/28SBI : Interim results announcement for the three months ended june 30, 2021
PU
07/28SBI Holdings, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
07/12Walmart's Flipkart raises fresh funds for $38 billion valuation as IPO looms
RE
07/06AND Global Pte. Ltd. announced that it has received SGD 15.3 million in fundi..
CI
06/29SBI : Corporate Governance Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 491 B 4 454 M 4 454 M
Net income 2022 68 256 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2022 614 B 5 574 M 5 574 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 700 B 6 347 M 6 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 209
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SBI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 867,00 JPY
Average target price 3 361,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshitaka Kitao President, CEO & Director
Shumpei Morita Senior MD, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuya Kawashima COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Masayuki Yamada Director, Manager-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Teruhide Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.17.16%6 347
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED29.35%46 694
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.19.42%12 601
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.49.19%9 069
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED30.78%5 137