SBI : Japan's SBI to extend offer for Shinsei by a month on some conditions

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - SBI Holdings said on
Friday it would extend the deadline for its $1.1 billion
unsolicited tender offer to Nov. 24 from Oct. 25 for Shinsei
Bank if Shinsei agrees to meet certain conditions.
SBI - which owns Japan's largest online brokerage, operates
an online bank and has stakes in multiple regional banks - is
planning to lift its stake in Shinsei to as much as 48% from 20%
to take effective control of the lender.
Struggling to find ways to thwart the takeover, Shinsei said
https://www.reuters.com/business/shinsei-bank-plans-poison-pill-defence-against-sbis-11-bln-bid-sources-2021-09-17
last week it would seek shareholder approval on an undecided
date to issue stock warrants to existing shareholders. It was
also requesting the deadline extension for the tender offer to
Dec. 8.
In a letter that was released publicly and responded to
Shinsei's request for an extension, SBI cited four conditions
that needed to be met, including that the Shinsei board explain
specific grounds as to why SBI's bid would damage corporate
value.
The Japanese financial conglomerate also demanded Shinsei
hold a shareholder meeting by Nov. 17 to seek approval for its
planned poison-pill defence against SBI's bid, a measure that
would dilute SBI's stake.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)