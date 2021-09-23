Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SBI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8473   JP3436120004

SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(8473)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SBI : Japan's SBI to extend offer for Shinsei by a month on some conditions

09/23/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - SBI Holdings said on Friday it would extend the deadline for its $1.1 billion unsolicited tender offer to Nov. 24 from Oct. 25 for Shinsei Bank if Shinsei agrees to meet certain conditions.

SBI - which owns Japan's largest online brokerage, operates an online bank and has stakes in multiple regional banks - is planning to lift its stake in Shinsei to as much as 48% from 20% to take effective control of the lender.

Struggling to find ways to thwart the takeover, Shinsei said https://www.reuters.com/business/shinsei-bank-plans-poison-pill-defence-against-sbis-11-bln-bid-sources-2021-09-17 last week it would seek shareholder approval on an undecided date to issue stock warrants to existing shareholders. It was also requesting the deadline extension for the tender offer to Dec. 8.

In a letter that was released publicly and responded to Shinsei's request for an extension, SBI cited four conditions that needed to be met, including that the Shinsei board explain specific grounds as to why SBI's bid would damage corporate value.

The Japanese financial conglomerate also demanded Shinsei hold a shareholder meeting by Nov. 17 to seek approval for its planned poison-pill defence against SBI's bid, a measure that would dilute SBI's stake. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. -2.27% 2715 End-of-day quote.10.95%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED -0.53% 1876 End-of-day quote.47.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 481 B 4 355 M 4 355 M
Net income 2022 71 211 M 645 M 645 M
Net Debt 2022 614 B 5 562 M 5 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 664 B 6 022 M 6 008 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 209
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
