SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(8473)
SBI : Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong

09/09/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Japan's giant online brokerage SBI Holdings Inc is considering retreating from Hong Kong which has been unstable due to a new security law imposed by China, a spokesman said on Wednesday, confirming reports by local media.

SBI, which operates a securities business as well as research and development of medical supplies in Hong Kong, has become the first Japanese financial firm to clearly indicate such a move is under consideration.

"It's true we are considering retreating from Hong Kong or downsizing our business there," the spokesman said, adding the company believes Hong Kong's status as a global financial centre may fall.

The spokesman said the company employs dozens of people there but declined to comment on where it might move to.

Chief Executive Yoshitaka Kitao has pledged to position Japan as a global financial centre, replacing Hong Kong, according to Japan's Jiji news agency.

China's parliament in June passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, raising fears among democracy activists and some foreign governments that Beijing is further eroding Hong Kong's autonomy.

Given such uncertainty, the Japanese government has shown its intention to improve its standing as a global financial centre by implementing measures such as tax reform.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last month said he would resign, had suggested in parliament that Japan could take in Hong Kong residents who worked in the financial sector or other specialised areas.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2021 345 B 3 251 M 3 251 M
Net income 2021 42 050 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 628 B 5 923 M 5 921 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 8 003
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SBI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 833,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 718,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 6,70%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshitaka Kitao President, CEO & Director
Katsuya Kawashima COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Shumpei Morita Senior MD, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masaki Yoshida Director
Takashi Nakagawa Representative Director, VP & Head-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.17.41%5 923
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-7.04%32 200
CITIC LIMITED-34.45%25 636
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-19.65%8 948
NATIXIS-43.61%8 295
AJ BELL PLC-2.10%2 238
