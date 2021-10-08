SBI : Notice Regarding the Application for Listing of SBI Sumishin Net Bank, Ltd.

October 8, 2021 Address: 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo Company: SBI Holdings, Inc. (Code No.: 8473,TSE 1st Sec.) Representative Representative: Director, President & Yoshitaka Ki tao CEO Contact: Executive Office r Hideyuki Katsuchi Tel: +81 3 6229 0100

Notice Regarding the Application for Listing of SBI Sumishin Net Bank, Ltd.

SBI Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter "the Company"), hereby announces that SBI Sumishin Net Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter "SBI Sumishin Net Bank"), an equity method affiliate of the Company has filed a

listing application on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 8, 2021.

Since its opening, SBI Sumishin Net Bank, which obtained a banking license in 2007 and started operations as a challenger bank, has been expanding its customer base, especially among retail customers, by providing highly convenient financial services such as account linking services with SBI SECURITIES Co. Ltd. In addition, SBI Sumishin Net Bank is currently promoting its Neo-bank initiative which provides BaaS (Banking as a Service) services to partner companies in a variety of different industries.

The listing application filed by SBI Sumishin Net Bank itself will have no impact on the consolidated business results of the Company for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. With regards to this matter, any matters that need to be disclosed in the future will be disclosed in a timely manner.

