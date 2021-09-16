Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SBI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8473   JP3436120004

SBI HOLDINGS, INC.

(8473)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/15
2850 JPY   -4.27%
09/15SBI : Annual Report 2021
PU
09/15Shinsei Bank seeks help from Sony to counter SBI's takeover bid
AQ
09/14Shinsei Bank says it is still considering response to SBI's bid
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shinsei Bank finds errors, omissions in bidder SBI's claims

09/16/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Shinsei Bank on Thursday fought back against some of the claims SBI Holdings made in its unsolicited $1.1 billion bid for the lender, citing factual errors and omissions.

The Tokyo-based bank also said it will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss relevant agenda items including the expression of opinion on SBI's tender offer bid.

Its board would make a decision in the interest of shareholders and in a transparent manner, the lender said.

Shinsei Bank detailed in a nine-page document why it rejected SBI's previous offer for capital alliances two years ago.

It also said that while SBI recently said that it had continued to make proposals to Shinsei since then, it had received no new offer since the 2019 rejection.

SBI last week announced an unsolicited offer to buy a near majority stake in Shinsei Bank to take effective control of the lender, as SBI aims to become Japan's fourth largest banking group.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Ritsuko Ando and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
09/15SBI : Annual Report 2021
PU
09/15Shinsei Bank seeks help from Sony to counter SBI's takeover bid
AQ
09/14Shinsei Bank says it is still considering response to SBI's bid
RE
09/14SHINSEI BANK : to propose takeover defense at shareholders meeting
AQ
09/13Topix hits fresh 3-decade high as shares rebound into the close
RE
09/12Japan shares slip from 3-decade high as global selloff fuels caution
RE
09/10SBI's Shinsei bid lifts Japan financial shares on consolidation hopes
RE
09/10Japan's Topix hits highest since 1990 on hopes of new govt, better earnings
RE
09/09Japan shares rally on, Topix hits over 30-year high on earnings optimism
RE
09/09SHINSEI BANK : Japan's SBI Holdings makes $1 billion unsolicited bid for Shinsei..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 481 B 4 400 M 4 400 M
Net income 2022 71 211 M 651 M 651 M
Net Debt 2022 614 B 5 619 M 5 619 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 696 B 6 365 M 6 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 9 209
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SBI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 850,00 JPY
Average target price 3 166,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshitaka Kitao President, CEO & Director
Shumpei Morita Senior MD, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuya Kawashima COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Masayuki Yamada Director, Manager-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Teruhide Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.16.47%6 365
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED28.55%46 140
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.15.36%12 172
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.48.98%9 059
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED36.25%5 283