Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBILIFE   INE123W01016

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(SBILIFE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:15:17 2023-06-02 am EDT
1202.50 INR   -0.43%
01:27pIndia regulator orders takeover of Sahara India Life Insurance unit by SBI Life
RE
05/19Indian REIT Nexus Malls rises 4% in trading debut, valued at $1.9 bln
RE
05/17Continuing Debt Ceiling Negotiations in the US Weigh on Indian Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India regulator orders takeover of Sahara India Life Insurance unit by SBI Life

06/02/2023 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A private security guard stands on the door of a Sahara India Life Insurance office in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's insurance regulator on Friday ordered the takeover of a unit of Sahara India Life Insurance by SBI Life Insurance, following the company's "continuous deterioration of financial position".

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday said the life insurance business of Sahara India Life will be transferred to SBI Life with immediate effect.

SBI Life clarified that there will be a transfer of Sahara India Life's policyholder assets and liabilities, but no merger between the two entities.

A statement issued by Sahara India Life said the matter is currently under consideration with the Securities Appellate Tribunal and the next hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Sahara India Life has been under the regulator's scrutiny since 2017 for allegedly acting against policyholders' interests. IRDAI had appointed an administrator to run the insurer the same year.

The administrator had found that Sahara India Life's promoters were no longer fit to run the company and had allegedly diverted funds.

"If the trend is allowed to continue, the situation will worsen and lead to erosion of capital and Sahara India Life Insurance Co may not be able to discharge its liabilities towards policyholders," IRDAI said on Friday.

As per the regulator's order, SBI Life will take over the liabilities of about 200,000 policies and assets of Sahara India Life.

SBI Life will have to integrate the systems for its life insurance business with that of Sahara India Life within one year, the IRDAI order said.

The insurance regulator has formed an internal committee to oversee the acquisition in a "time bound" and "smooth" manner.

"IRDAI will continue to monitor the situation and also issue necessary directions as required in the interest of the policyholders of Sahara Life," the regulator's statement said.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Additional Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

By Nikunj Ohri


© Reuters 2023
All news about SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
01:27pIndia regulator orders takeover of Sahara India Life Insurance unit by SBI Life
RE
05/19Indian REIT Nexus Malls rises 4% in trading debut, valued at $1.9 bln
RE
05/17Continuing Debt Ceiling Negotiations in the US Weigh on Indian Equities
MT
05/09Public Sector Banks Drag Indian Equities to Close Flat on Tuesday
MT
05/05SBI Life Insurance Names New CEO
MT
05/04Gain in Metal Stocks Lift Indian Equities to Close Higher on Thursday
MT
04/27SBI Life Insurance's Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
04/26Indian shares set to open lower ahead of April derivatives expiry
RE
04/26SBI Life's Net Profit Rose 16% in March Quarter
DJ
04/26India's SBI Life posts Q4 profit beat on higher premiums
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 898 B 10 910 M 10 910 M
Net income 2023 17 585 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2023 39 106 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2023 71,3x
Yield 2023 0,22%
Capitalization 1 204 B 14 614 M 14 618 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 20 787
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 202,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Kumar Sharma Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sangramjit Golak Sarangi President & Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Ravi Krishnamurthy President-Operations & Information Technology
Pranay Raniwala Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.91%14 682
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.69%123 308
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-4.55%118 161
AIA GROUP LIMITED-13.36%110 923
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.16.44%34 140
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.7.64%27 531
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer