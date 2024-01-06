The Board of Directors of the SBI Life Insurance Company Limited has approved the appointment of Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari (DIN - 08797991) as a Non-Executive, Nominee Director of the Company (Nominated by State Bank of India) with immediate effect i.e. from January 06, 2024. Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari is a career banker and started his career in SBI in the year 1991 as a Probationary Officer and has spent more than three decades with the bank in India and abroad on various assignments. He is an Electrical Engineer by degree, he is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, a Certified Financial Planner and has done a Certificate Course in Management from XLRI.

Presently, since 21.11.2023, he is the MD (Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries) of SBI and a Whole Time Director handling the portfolio of Large Corporate and Commercial Credit business of the Bank along with Associates & Subsidiaries of the Bank. This includes major non-bank business like Credit Cards, MF, Life & General Insurance, Capital Markets, Custodial Services etc. and serving on the boards of all these Companies.

Prior to this assignment, he was MD (Risk, Compliance and Stressed Assets) since June 2022. There he was focusing on driving Climate Risk Management in the bank and shaping the Stressed Assets Strategy of the bank. Earlier he was the MD, handling International Banking, Information Technology and Non-Bank Subsidiaries of the Bank from January 2021.

He was also involved in a big refresh in the technology space in SBI. Prior to becoming MD at SBI, he served as MD & CEO of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. where he oversaw key partnerships inked with GPay, PayTM, BPCL, etc. He was the Country Head of the US Operations of SBI from April 2017 to July 2020.

Prior to that, he was the Regional Head & General Manager, East Asia, for SBI, based in Hong Kong.