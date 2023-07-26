Today at 12:00 am

By Kosaku Narioka

SBI Life Insurance's first-quarter net profit rose 45% from a year earlier thanks to higher premiums and investments incomes.

The Indian insurer said after market closed Tuesday that net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 3.81 billion Indian rupees ($46.5 million).

First-quarter net premium income increased 19% to INR131.04 billion and income from investments was INR145.79 billion, compared with a INR64.06 billion loss in the year earlier period.

