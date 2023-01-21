Advanced search
    SBILIFE   INE123W01016

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(SBILIFE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:47 2023-01-20 am EST
1296.10 INR   -2.04%
01/12Indian Equities End Lower for Third Consecutive Day ahead of US Inflation Numbers
MT
01/03Volatile Trading Weighs on Indian Equities; HDFC Life Insurance Tops Gainers
MT
2022Indian Equities Witness Volatility on Last Trading Day of 2022; FMCG, Banks Top Laggards
MT
Transcript : SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2023

01/21/2023 | 07:30am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of SBI Life Insurance Company. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.I now...


All news about SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 892 B 11 014 M 11 014 M
Net income 2023 18 001 M 222 M 222 M
Net cash 2023 35 836 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2023 72,6x
Yield 2023 0,21%
Capitalization 1 297 B 16 017 M 16 017 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 19 599
Free-Float 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Kumar Sharma Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sangramjit Golak Sarangi President & Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Ravi Krishnamurthy President-Operations & Information Technology
Pranay Raniwala Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.26%16 017
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY20.33%150 997
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.92%130 952
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED12.09%125 114
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.7.22%34 209
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.25%29 220