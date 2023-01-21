Advanced search
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
News
Summary
SBILIFE
INE123W01016
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
(SBILIFE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
06:25:47 2023-01-20 am EST
1296.10
INR
-2.04%
01/12
Indian Equities End Lower for Third Consecutive Day ahead of US Inflation Numbers
MT
01/03
Volatile Trading Weighs on Indian Equities; HDFC Life Insurance Tops Gainers
MT
2022
Indian Equities Witness Volatility on Last Trading Day of 2022; FMCG, Banks Top Laggards
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2023
01/21/2023 | 07:30am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of SBI Life Insurance Company. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.I now...

© S&P Capital IQ 2023
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
01/12
Indian Equities End Lower for Third Consecutive Day ahead of US Inflation Numbers
MT
01/03
Volatile Trading Weighs on Indian Equities; HDFC Life Insurance Tops Gainers
MT
2022
Indian Equities Witness Volatility on Last Trading Day of 2022; FMCG, Banks Top Laggard..
MT
More news
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
892 B
11 014 M
11 014 M
Net income 2023
18 001 M
222 M
222 M
Net cash 2023
35 836 M
442 M
442 M
P/E ratio 2023
72,6x
Yield 2023
0,21%
Capitalization
1 297 B
16 017 M
16 017 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,41x
EV / Sales 2024
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
19 599
Free-Float
42,0%
More Financials
Chart SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1 296,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Kumar Sharma
Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sangramjit Golak Sarangi
President & Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Khara
Chairman
Ravi Krishnamurthy
President-Operations & Information Technology
Pranay Raniwala
Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
5.26%
16 017
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
20.33%
150 997
AIA GROUP LIMITED
0.92%
130 952
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
12.09%
125 114
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
7.22%
34 209
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-2.25%
29 220
More Results
