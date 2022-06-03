Log in
SBI Life Insurance : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/03/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 03, 2022

Assistant Vice President,

General Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra - East,

Mumbai 400051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company's representatives had Investor Meeting on June 03, 2022. The list of Participants is enclosed as Annexure I

Information which is already available in public domain was shared with them.

You are requested to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking You,

Encl: A/a

Annexure I

Details of calls with Investor(s)/Analyst(s) on June 03, 2022

Sr. No.

Investor(s)/Analyst(s)

Type of Meeting

Arranged by Nirmal Bang Investor Conference

1.

Aditya Birla Capital

2.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds

Group

3.

Nippon India Investment Managers

4.

Exide Life Insurance

5.

HDFC Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
