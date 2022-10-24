Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540719   INE123W01016

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(540719)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1245.85 INR   +1.90%
12:24aSBI Life Insurance Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 53% on Year
DJ
10/21Transcript : SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/21India's SBI Life Insurance posts 53% jump in Q2 profit as premiums rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SBI Life Insurance Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 53% on Year

10/24/2022 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka


SBI Life Insurance Co. said late Friday that its second-quarter net profit rose 53% from a year earlier thanks partly to gains in premium and investment incomes.

The Indian life insurer said that net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 3.77 billion rupees ($45.7 million) from INR2.47 billion a year earlier. That missed the estimate of INR4.20 billion taken from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Second-quarter net premium income increased 12% to INR164.77 billion and net income from investments climbed 2.8% to INR110.37 billion.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 0023ET

All news about SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
12:24aSBI Life Insurance Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 53% on Year
DJ
10/21Transcript : SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 2..
CI
10/21India's SBI Life Insurance posts 53% jump in Q2 profit as premiums rise
RE
10/21SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
09/09Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Friday; Tech Mahindra Climbs 3%
MT
08/25Sbi Life Insurance : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/25India shares up as financials gain ahead of derivatives expiry
RE
08/23India's Chennai Petroleum Corp forms joint venture for $4 billion refinery
RE
08/18Indian shares drift lower as global mood dour after Fed minutes
RE
08/06Top Indian lender SBI posts Q1 profit fall on investment book losses
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 894 B 10 813 M 10 813 M
Net income 2023 18 193 M 220 M 220 M
Net cash 2023 36 203 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2023 68,0x
Yield 2023 0,22%
Capitalization 1 247 B 15 076 M 15 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 19 599
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 245,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Kumar Sharma Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sangramjit Golak Sarangi President & Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman
Ravi Krishnamurthy President-Operations & Information Technology
Pranay Raniwala Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED4.15%15 076
AIA GROUP LIMITED-16.09%99 542
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-25.00%93 654
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-34.46%93 291
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.36%23 949
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.73%23 572