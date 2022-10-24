SBI Life Insurance Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 53% on Year

By Kosaku Narioka

SBI Life Insurance Co. said late Friday that its second-quarter net profit rose 53% from a year earlier thanks partly to gains in premium and investment incomes.

The Indian life insurer said that net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 3.77 billion rupees ($45.7 million) from INR2.47 billion a year earlier. That missed the estimate of INR4.20 billion taken from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Second-quarter net premium income increased 12% to INR164.77 billion and net income from investments climbed 2.8% to INR110.37 billion.

