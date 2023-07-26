INTEGRATED REPORT 2023
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
About SBI Shinsei Bank Group
Management Principles
Sound Ethical Values
The SBI Group's Management Philosophies
Financial Innovator
New Industry Creator
Continual Self-Evolution
Fulfill Social
Responsibility
We shall undertake judgments on actions based not only on whether they conform to the law or profit the Company, but also whether they are socially equitable.
We will transcend traditional methods and bring financial innovations to the forefront of the financial industry
by introducing innovative technologies and by providing financial services that further enhance benefits for customers.
We will endeavor to become the leader in creating and cultivating the core industries of the 21st century.
We will continue self- evolution to flexibility adapt to changes in the operating environment through "Ingenuity" and "Self- transformation."
We will ensure that each company in the SBI Group recognizes its social responsibilities as a member of society, while fulfilling the demands of its stakeholders, and contributing to the betterment of society.
Management Principles of SBI Shinsei Bank Group
- To become a banking group that is sought out by customers, and contributes to the development of both domestic and international industrial economies, while maintaining stable profitability.
- To become a banking group that values diverse talents and cultures and is constantly taking on new challenges presented by change, based on its experiences and history.
- To become a banking group that strives for highly transparent management and values that is trusted by all stakeholders including customers, investors, and employees.
About SBI Shinsei Bank Group
SBI Shinsei Bank Group's Products and Services
SBI Shinsei Bank Group's Products and Services
Unique products and services
The SBI Shinsei Bank Group is a hybrid comprehensive financial group that is engaged in both bank and nonbank functions.
We became a part of the SBI Group in December 2021, and are now in the midst of actively incorporating the financial ecosystems and financial functions of the SBI Group and seeking to provide the products, services, and functions that customers truly want.
Major group companies of SBI Group that collaborate with SBI Shinsei Bank Group
Non-
Bank
Lease
Overseas
bank
P&C
Servicer
Insurance
Life
PE·VC
Insurance
Asset
Securities
Management
Bank
Nonbank
Individual Business
The Individual Business is composed of the retail banking business and consumer finance, which provides products and services such as unsecured loans, credit cards, shopping credit and payment services for individual customers.
JPY/FCY Deposits, Structured Deposits,
Housing Loans, Mutual Funds and Insurance
Shopping Credit, Credit Cards and Payment
Unsecured Loans
Institutional Business Bank Lease Servicer PE·VC
The Institutional Business is composed of the corporate business, structured finance business, private equity investment and business succession financing business, leasing business, as well as delivering market services that provide market solutions for foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives, among others.
Project Finance, Real Estate Finance
Leasing
Private Equity
Servicer
Overseas
Overseas Business
With the Asia-Pacific region as our main target market, we conduct business development centered on small-scale finance business in the non-bank sector and make inorganic investments by collaborating with the SBI Group.
Nonbank business in New Zealand
Finance business in Vietnam
About SBI Shinsei Bank Group
Contents
About SBI Shinsei Bank Group
- Management Principles of SBI Shinsei Bank Group
- SBI Shinsei Bank Group's Products and Services
Evolution of the SBI Shinsei Bank Group
04 CEO Message
- Evolution of the SBI Shinsei Bank Group
- Topics in Fiscal 2022
- Topic: Change of Corporate Name
- Corporate Value Creation Mechanism
- Progress of the Medium-Term Vision and Summary of the First Year
Achievements from Synergies
15 Special Feature: Synergy Creation within the SBI Group
Initiatives for Collaboration with the SBI Group through Bank and Securities Business Affiliation
Initiatives for Regional Revitalization 17 Financial Summary
- Financial/Nonfinancial Highlights
- At a Glance
- Individual Business
- Institutional Business
- Overseas Business/Treasury
Impact Created by SBI Shinsei Bank Group
- Management for Sustainability
- Strategy on Climate Change
- Initiatives for Employees
- Roundtable Talk by and an Executive Officer and Employees:
SBI Shinsei Bank Group's Flexible Way of Working
- Social Initiatives
- Initiatives for Customers
Foundation for Value Creation
- Board of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members
- Directors and Executive Officers
- Corporate Governance
Corporate Governance of SBI Shinsei Bank Policy for Operation of the Board of Directors Board of Directors Evaluation Effectiveness
Directors and Executive Officers Compensation Scheme
Audit & Supervisory Board Members / Audit &
Supervisory Board
Internal Control
Executive Officers
Internal Audit
Legal and Compliance Activities
Business Continuity Plan (BCP)
70 Risk Governance
73 Ensuring Cybersecurity
Data Section
74 ESG Data
- Financial Data
- Stock and Credit Rating Information
- Network of SBI Shinsei Bank Group
Participation in Initiatives
United Nations Global Compact Principles for Financial
Women's Empowerment
Action for the 21st Century
Principles (WEPs)
Equator Principles
Task Force on Climate-related
Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Principles for Responsible
The Poseidon Principles
Japan Impact-driven
Banking
Financing Initiative
ESG Index
FTSE Blossom Japan
MSCI
Sector Relative Index
THE INCLUSION OF SBI SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF SBI SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.
Awards and Accreditation
CDPKurumin
79 Website
Here in this Integrated Report, the SBI Shinsei Bank Group brings together financial and nonfinancial information in a bid to help investors and other stakeholders gain an understanding of the Group's strategies and efforts toward creating sustainable corporate value.
Having referred during the editing process to the frameworks presented by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)1 and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation2 indicated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, we show the "big picture" narrative of the SBI Shinsei Bank Group's corporate value creation.
In addition, this Report and the SBI Shinsei Bank Integrated Report 2023 Data Appendix fulfill the disclosure requirements (an explanation of the SBI Shinsei Bank's operations and matters regarding our financial position) stipulated under Article 21 of Japan's Banking Act. The Report also contains statements about the Group's management policies and future operating results. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results could differ from those indicated due to a variety of factors, including changes in the operating environment. Please see SBI Shinsei Bank's Integrated Report 2023 Data Appendix for supplemental financial information.
Notes: 1 Established in 2010 for the purpose of developing an international framework for the disclosure of corporate information, the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) is a global coalition of regulators, investors, companies, standard setters, the accounting professions and NGOs.
- A manual for systematically organizing and integrating the information (management principles, business model, strategy, governance, etc.) that companies should convey to investors. Created and published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for the purpose of enhancing the quality of information disclosure and dialogue with investors.
MSCI ESG Rating
In 2023, SBI Shinsei Bank,
Eruboshi
Gan (cancer) Ally Award
Limited received a rating of
A in the MSCI ESG Ratings
assessment.
Evolution of the SBI Shinsei Bank Group
SBI Shinsei Bank became a member of the SBI Group in both name and reality. We will create further synergies and achieve sustainable growth.
Katsuya Kawashima
President and CEO
CEO Message
