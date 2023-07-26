79 Website

Here in this Integrated Report, the SBI Shinsei Bank Group brings together financial and nonfinancial information in a bid to help investors and other stakeholders gain an understanding of the Group's strategies and efforts toward creating sustainable corporate value.

Having referred during the editing process to the frameworks presented by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)1 and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation2 indicated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, we show the "big picture" narrative of the SBI Shinsei Bank Group's corporate value creation.

In addition, this Report and the SBI Shinsei Bank Integrated Report 2023 Data Appendix fulfill the disclosure requirements (an explanation of the SBI Shinsei Bank's operations and matters regarding our financial position) stipulated under Article 21 of Japan's Banking Act. The Report also contains statements about the Group's management policies and future operating results. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results could differ from those indicated due to a variety of factors, including changes in the operating environment. Please see SBI Shinsei Bank's Integrated Report 2023 Data Appendix for supplemental financial information.

Notes: 1 Established in 2010 for the purpose of developing an international framework for the disclosure of corporate information, the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) is a global coalition of regulators, investors, companies, standard setters, the accounting professions and NGOs.