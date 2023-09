SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited(TSE:8303) dropped from S&P Japan 500

SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd, formerly known as Shinsei Bank Ltd is a Japan-based bank, mainly engaged in the provision of financial products and services. The Company provides financial products and services through its corporate business, personal business and international business. The segments of corporate business include Corporate Business, Structured Finance, Principal Transactions, Showa Leasing, Market Business and Other Financial Markets. The segments of personal business include Retail Banking, Shinsei Financial and APLUS. The segments of operating accounts and other businesses include International Operations and Treasury.

Sector Banks