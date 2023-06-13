SBI Shinsei Bank : Partial Amendment in the Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term

June 13, 2023

To Shareholders

SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited

Katsuya Kawashima

President and CEO

Partial Amendment in the Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term

With regard to "The Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term" which was posted on our website, there have been the changes in its contents. It should be noted that we would like to make the partial amendments as follows.

Amendments (underlined)

Notes to the consolidated financial statements of " The Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term"

On Notes

Page 16 in English or Page 16 in Japanese (Consolidated Balance Sheet)

5.

Before：The total principal amount of loans accounted for as a sale through loan participations was ¥6,913 million as of March 31, 2022. This "off-balance sheet" treatment is in accordance with Report No. 3 issued by the Framework Committee of the JICPA on November 28, 2014. And the total principal amount of such loans in which the Bank participated was ¥12,309 million as of March 31, 2022.

After：The total principal amount of loans accounted for as a sale through loan participations was ¥6,913 million as of March 31, 2023. This "off-balance sheet" treatment is in accordance with Report No. 3 issued by the Framework Committee of the JICPA on November 28, 2014. And the total principal amount of such loans in which the Bank participated was ¥12,309 million as of March 31, 2023.

Page 18 in English or Page 19 in Japanese (Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity)

2 Information on dividends

(b) Dividend to be paid in the next fiscal year attributable to the current fiscal year Resolution