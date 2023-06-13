SBI Shinsei Bank : Partial Amendment in the Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term

June 13, 2023
To Shareholders
SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited
Katsuya Kawashima
President and CEO
Partial Amendment in the Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term
With regard to "The Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term" which was posted on our website, there have been the changes in its contents. It should be noted that we would like to make the partial amendments as follows.
Amendments (underlined)
-
Notes to the consolidated financial statements of "The Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term"
On Notes
Page 16 in English or Page 16 in Japanese (Consolidated Balance Sheet)
5.
Before：The total principal amount of loans accounted for as a sale through loan participations was ¥6,913 million as of March 31, 2022. This "off-balance sheet" treatment is in accordance with Report No. 3 issued by the Framework Committee of the JICPA on November 28, 2014. And the total principal amount of such loans in which the Bank participated was ¥12,309 million as of March 31, 2022.
After：The total principal amount of loans accounted for as a sale through loan participations was ¥6,913 million as of March 31, 2023. This "off-balance sheet" treatment is in accordance with Report No. 3 issued by the Framework Committee of the JICPA on November 28, 2014. And the total principal amount of such loans in which the Bank participated was ¥12,309 million as of March 31, 2023.
Page 18 in English or Page 19 in Japanese (Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity)
2 Information on dividends
(b) Dividend to be paid in the next fiscal year attributable to the current fiscal year Resolution
Before：The board of directors' meeting on May 11, 2023
After ：The board of directors' meeting on May 12, 2023
Page 30 in English or Page 30 in Japanese (Financial instruments)
2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level (Note 4) Redemption schedule of monetary claims and securities with contractual maturities
Before:
|
|
1 year or less
|
Over 1 year
|
Over 3 years
|
Over 5
|
|
|
to 3 years
|
to 5 years
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
(-)
|
(-)
|
(-)
|
(-)
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese national government bonds
|
-
|
-
|
47,898
|
307,005
|
(-)
|
(-)
|
(-)
|
(-)
|
(-)
After:
|
|
1 year or less
|
Over 1 year
|
Over 3 years
|
Over 5
|
|
|
to 3 years
|
to 5 years
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call loans and bills bought
|
28,302
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese national government bonds
|
-
|
-
|
45,000
|
75,000
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
2,898
|
232,005
Page 37 in English or Page 37 in Japanese (Business Combinations)
(Business Succession through Business Transfer)
3. Acquisition costs of the acquired businesses and their breakdown Before: (-)
After: (Note) Consideration includes contingent consideration measured at fair value.
Page 38 in English or Page 38 in Japanese (Business Combinations)
(Acquisition of shares of clearpass Co., Ltd)
3. Acquisition costs of the shares and their breakdown
Before：(Note) Consideration includes contingent consideration measured at fair value.After: (-)
End