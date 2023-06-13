Advanced search
    8303   JP3729000004

SBI SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-13 am EDT
2812.00 JPY   +0.07%
SBI Shinsei Bank : Partial Amendment in the Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term

06/13/2023 | 04:24am EDT
June 13, 2023

To Shareholders

SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited

Katsuya Kawashima

President and CEO

Partial Amendment in the Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term

With regard to "The Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term" which was posted on our website, there have been the changes in its contents. It should be noted that we would like to make the partial amendments as follows.

Amendments (underlined)

  1. Notes to the consolidated financial statements of "The Other Items to Be Provided via Electronic Measures for the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 23rd Term"

On Notes

Page 16 in English or Page 16 in Japanese (Consolidated Balance Sheet)

5.

BeforeThe total principal amount of loans accounted for as a sale through loan participations was ¥6,913 million as of March 31, 2022. This "off-balance sheet" treatment is in accordance with Report No. 3 issued by the Framework Committee of the JICPA on November 28, 2014. And the total principal amount of such loans in which the Bank participated was ¥12,309 million as of March 31, 2022.

AfterThe total principal amount of loans accounted for as a sale through loan participations was ¥6,913 million as of March 31, 2023. This "off-balance sheet" treatment is in accordance with Report No. 3 issued by the Framework Committee of the JICPA on November 28, 2014. And the total principal amount of such loans in which the Bank participated was ¥12,309 million as of March 31, 2023.

Page 18 in English or Page 19 in Japanese (Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity)

2 Information on dividends

(b) Dividend to be paid in the next fiscal year attributable to the current fiscal year Resolution

BeforeThe board of directors' meeting on May 11, 2023

After The board of directors' meeting on May 12, 2023

Page 30 in English or Page 30 in Japanese (Financial instruments)

2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level (Note 4) Redemption schedule of monetary claims and securities with contractual maturities

Before:

1 year or less

Over 1 year

Over 3 years

Over 5

to 3 years

to 5 years

years

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

Securities

Japanese national government bonds

-

-

47,898

307,005

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

After:

1 year or less

Over 1 year

Over 3 years

Over 5

to 3 years

to 5 years

years

Call loans and bills bought

28,302

-

-

-

Securities

Japanese national government bonds

-

-

45,000

75,000

Other

-

-

2,898

232,005

Page 37 in English or Page 37 in Japanese (Business Combinations)

(Business Succession through Business Transfer)

3. Acquisition costs of the acquired businesses and their breakdown Before: (-)

After: (Note) Consideration includes contingent consideration measured at fair value.

Page 38 in English or Page 38 in Japanese (Business Combinations)

(Acquisition of shares of clearpass Co., Ltd)

3. Acquisition costs of the shares and their breakdown

Before(Note) Consideration includes contingent consideration measured at fair value.After: (-)

End

Disclaimer

SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 08:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
