  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. SBM Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBMH.N0000   MU0443N00005

SBM HOLDINGS LTD

(SBMH.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  23/01/2023
4.320 MUR   -1.14%
09:37aSbm : Communique
PU
2022SBM Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Sbm : Communique
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBM : Communique

01/25/2023 | 09:37am GMT
Communiqué

SBM HOLDINGS LTD

SBM Holdings Ltd wishes to inform its stakeholders that following certain material supervisory concerns on the Liberalised Remittance Scheme ("LRS") raised by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") on SBM Bank (India) Limited ("SBMBI" or the "Bank"), SBMBI has informed its stakeholders that it is fully committed towards the RBI in addressing any concerns regarding the LRS.

The Bank has, over the years, attracted a growing number of domestic Indian resident customers interested in international transactions under the LRS. SBMBI is currently in discussion with the RBI as it believes that it is in compliance with the Banking Regulations Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Shareholders and the investing public will be kept informed of further developments.

By Order of the Board

24 January 2023

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

The Board of Directors of SBM Holdings Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.

Disclaimer

SBM Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
