  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. SBM Offshore N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:04 2023-04-13 am EDT
13.92 EUR   +0.58%
Annual General Meeting 2023 Resolutions
GL
12:01pAnnual General Meeting 2023 Resolutions
AQ
04/12Sbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
Annual General Meeting 2023 Resolutions

04/13/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that all resolutions were adopted as proposed during the Annual General Meeting of April 13, 2023. The adopted resolutions include the appointment of Allard Castelein as member of the Supervisory Board.

Shareholders also voted in favor of the proposed all cash dividend of US$1.10 per ordinary share. Dividends will be paid in Euros using an exchange rate of 1.1045, which will result in a payout of €0.9959 per ordinary share. The cash dividend is payable on May 11, 2023 to all shareholders of record as at April 18, 2023 through the bank or broker administering the shares.

ABN AMRO is responsible for executing the dividend payment on behalf of SBM Offshore and offers the Company’s shareholders the option to participate in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). By participating in this program, shareholders can reinvest their net dividend into shares of the Company. Further information regarding the DRIP will be made available by ABN AMRO to all financial intermediaries.

Further details on the adopted resolutions can be found on the Company’s website.
                                                         


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year
First Quarter 2023 Trading Update May 11 2023
Half Year 2023 Earnings August 10 2023
Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update November 9 2023
Full Year 2023 Earnings February 29 2024
Annual General Meeting April 12 2024


 

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ludovic Robino
Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 15 16 50 35
E-mail: ludovic.robino@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile: +377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail: evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the 2022 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release “SBM Offshore” and “SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, “Fast4Ward®”, “emissionZERO®” and “Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


