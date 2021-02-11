SBM Offshore N : 2020 Annual Report and Full Year Results

Today SBM Offshore issued its Annual Report and Full Year Results for 2020.

Looking back at 2020, CEO, Bruno Chabas, commented '2020 has been a tough year for everyone, including SBM Offshore. COVID-19 affected our clients and the wider energy market and impacted our operations and projects. Our teams admirably met the challenge. In our Turnkey business, we maintained progress on the FPSOs Liza Unity, Sepetiba and Prosperity projects, while operating in a difficult environment. In the Lease and Operate division, we have achieved a fleet uptime of 99%, with heightened safety measures to adapt to the new operating environment.'

For additional information, please consult the associated press releaseand dedicated website.