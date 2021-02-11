Log in
SBM OFFSHORE N : 2020 Annual Report and Full Year Results
PU
02/10SBM Offshore Full Year 2020 Earnings
GL
02/08SBM OFFSHORE N : Prices $850 Million Non-recourse Senior Secured Notes
MT
SBM Offshore N : 2020 Annual Report and Full Year Results

02/11/2021 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Today SBM Offshore issued its Annual Report and Full Year Results for 2020.

Looking back at 2020, CEO, Bruno Chabas, commented '2020 has been a tough year for everyone, including SBM Offshore. COVID-19 affected our clients and the wider energy market and impacted our operations and projects. Our teams admirably met the challenge. In our Turnkey business, we maintained progress on the FPSOs Liza Unity, Sepetiba and Prosperity projects, while operating in a difficult environment. In the Lease and Operate division, we have achieved a fleet uptime of 99%, with heightened safety measures to adapt to the new operating environment.'

For additional information, please consult the associated press releaseand dedicated website.

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
