SBM Offshore N : 2023 AGM Agenda and explanatory notes

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AGENDA Annual General Meeting of SBM Offshore N.V. (the "Company" or "SBM Offshore") to be held on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 2.30 p.m. ("2023 AGM") at IntercityHotel Amsterdam Airport, Spark Avenue 1, 2133 LC Hoofddorp, the Netherlands 1. Opening Review of the financial year 2022 2. Report of the Management Board Information 3. Report of the Supervisory Board Information 4. Corporate Governance: summary of the Corporate Governance policy Information Reference is made to the Corporate Governance section 3.2 of the SBM Offshore 2022 Annual Report ("2022 Annual Report") where the Company's Corporate Governance policy is explained. The Supervisory Board rules and Management Board rules have been updated in 2022 and are published on the Company's website. The 2022 Annual Report sets out how SBM Offshore has implemented the key themes of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code including long-term value creation (among others in chapter 1), culture including SBM Offshore's core values: Integrity, Care, Entrepreneurship and Ownership (among others in sections 1.3 and 3.2.2), risk management and control (among others in section 3.6), effective management and supervision (chapter 3), remuneration (among others in section 3.4) and the relationship with shareholders (section 3.5). 5. Remuneration Report 2022 5.1 Remuneration Report 2022 - Management BoardAdvisory vote Introduction This item is an advisory vote for the Management Board Remuneration Report 2022, which is set out in section 3.4 of the 2022 Annual Report. At the 2021 AGM, the Remuneration Policy 2022 for the Management Board ("RP 2022") was adopted (90.98% in favour). This policy has become effective per January 1, 2022. The Management Board Remuneration Report reports on the implementation of this policy in 2022. Execution of the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board in 2022 Sections 3.4.2 and 3.4.3 of the Management Board Remuneration Report 2022 provide information on the Management Board remuneration in 2022. The following is highlighted: Base Salary: The Supervisory Board decided to increase the Base Salary for Douglas Wood from EUR 518,000 to EUR 544,000 effective as from April 6, 2022;

Short-Term Incentive was awarded in accordance with RP 2022;

Incentive was awarded in accordance with RP 2022; Value Creation Stake was granted in accordance with RP 2022. 5.2 Remuneration Report 2022 - Supervisory BoardAdvisory vote Introduction This item is an advisory vote for the Supervisory Board Remuneration Report 2022, which is set out in section 3.4 of the 2022 Annual Report. At the 2020 AGM, shareholders adopted the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board Remuneration Report 2022 reports on the implementation of this policy in 2022. Remuneration The remuneration of the Supervisory Board consists of a fixed annual fee, a fixed annual amount for expenses and a lump sum per meeting when intercontinental travel is involved. Execution of Supervisory Board Remuneration in 2022 Section 3.4.5 of the Remuneration Report 2022 provides information on the Supervisory Board remuneration in 2022. Financial Statements 2022 and dividend 6. Information by PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. Information 7. Adoption of the Financial Statements Resolution Reference is made to the Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 which are published in the sections 4.2-4.5 of the 2022 Annual Report. 8. Dividend Policy Information The Company's policy is to maintain a stable dividend, which grows over time. Determination of the dividend is based on the Company's assessment of its underlying cash flow position. This policy is available on our website www.sbmoffshore.com. 9. Dividend Distribution Proposal Resolution As announced in its Press Release on February 23, 2023, SBM Offshore proposes to the General Meeting an all cash dividend of USD 1.10 per share over 2022, which represents an increase of 10% compared with last year. The proposed ex-dividend date is April 17, 2023. The dividend will become payable on May 11, 2023. The proposed dividend as denominated in US Dollars will be translated to Euro at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of declaration of the dividend at the 2023 AGM and is payable in Euro. Dividend in cash is in principle subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax, which will be deducted from the dividend in cash paid to the shareholders. Some shareholders may be eligible to claim a tax credit for or a refund of the tax withheld, if certain conditions are met. Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor. Discharge 10. Discharge of the Management Board members for their management during the Resolution financial year 2022 This agenda item includes the proposal to grant discharge to the Management Board members in office during the financial year 2022 for the performance of their management duties during the financial year 2022. 11. Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for their supervision during the Resolution financial year 2022 This agenda item includes the proposal to grant discharge to the Supervisory Board members in office during the financial year 2022 for the performance of their supervisory duties during the financial year 2022. Authorizations of the Management Board 12. Authorization to issue ordinary shares and to restrict or to exclude pre-emption rights: 12.1 Designation of the Management Board as the corporate body authorized - subject to Resolution the approval of the Supervisory Board - to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares as provided for in article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association for a period of 18 months up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital as per the 2023 AGM In accordance with article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association it is proposed to authorize the Management Board, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital as per the 2023 AGM. The period of the requested authorization is 18 months as of the date of the 2023 AGM. Subject to this proposal being approved, the authorization granted at the AGM of April 6, 2022 for a period of 18 months will be cancelled as regards the remaining period. 12.2 Designation of the Management Board as the corporate body authorized - subject to Resolution the approval of the Supervisory Board - to restrict or to exclude pre-emption rights as provided for in article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association for a period of 18 months In accordance with article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association it is proposed to designate the Management Board as the corporate body authorized, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to restrict or to exclude pre-emption rights in connection with the issue of and/or the granting of rights to subscribe for ordinary shares as described in agenda item 12.1. As it is the case for the proposal referred to under agenda item 12.1, the designation is limited to a period of 18 months as of the date of the 2023 AGM. Subject to this proposal being approved, the authorization granted at the AGM of April 6, 2022 for a period of 18 months will be cancelled as regards the remaining period. In accordance with article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association, this proposal must be adopted with a majority of at least two thirds of the votes cast if less than half of the issued share capital is represented at the AGM. If half or more of the issued share capital is represented, the resolution can be adopted with an absolute majority of the votes cast. 13. Repurchase and cancellation of ordinary shares: 13.1 Authorization of the Management Board - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Resolution Board - to repurchase the Company's own ordinary shares as specified in article 7 of the Company's Articles of Association for a period of 18 months up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital as per the 2023 AGM In accordance with article 7 of the Company's Articles of Association, a request is made to authorize the Management Board, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, and without prejudice to the provisions of section 2:98 of the Dutch Civil Code, to acquire ordinary shares up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital as per the 2023 AGM. The period of the requested authorization is 18 months as of the date of the 2023 AGM. Subject to this proposal being approved, the authorization granted at the General Meeting of April 6, 2022 for a period of 18 months will be cancelled as regards the remaining period. Under the authorization, ordinary shares may be acquired for valuable consideration, on the stock exchange or otherwise, at a price per ordinary share between the nominal value of the ordinary shares and 110% of the volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam N.V.'s stock exchange during five trading days prior to the date of the acquisition. 13.2 Cancellation of ordinary shares held by the Company Resolution The Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board proposes to the General Meeting to cancel ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company. This relates to shares potentially to be repurchased by the Company under the share repurchase authorization referred to in agenda item 13.1. The cancellation may be executed in one or more tranches. The number of ordinary shares that will be cancelled shall be determined by the Management Board, with the approval from the Supervisory Board, but shall not exceed the total of the shares potentially repurchased under the authorization requested under item 13.1 of this agenda (10% of the Company's issued share capital as per the 2023 AGM). Pursuant to the relevant statutory provisions, cancellation may not be effected until two months after the resolution to cancel is adopted and publicly announced (this will apply for each tranche). In accordance with article 8 of the Company's Articles of Association, this proposal must be adopted with a majority of at least two thirds of the votes cast if less than half of the issued share capital is represented at the AGM. If half or more of the issued share capital is represented, the resolution can be adopted with an absolute majority of the votes cast. Composition of the Supervisory Board 14.1 End of term resignation of Mrs C.D. Richard as member of the Supervisory Board Information After serving eight years on the Supervisory Board, Mrs Richard will step down as member of the Supervisory Board at the end of this 2023 AGM. 14.2 End of term resignation of Mr S. Hepkema as member of the Supervisory Board Information After serving eight years on the Supervisory Board, Mr Hepkema will step down as member of the Supervisory Board at the end of this 2023 AGM. 14.3 Appointment of Mr A.S. Castelein as a member of the Supervisory Board Resolution The Supervisory Board resolved to make a non-binding proposal to the General Meeting, in accordance with article 23 of the Company's Articles of Association, to appoint Mr Castelein as a member of the Supervisory Board for a first term of office of four years expiring at the 2027 AGM. Motivation of the proposed appointment When selecting Mr Castelein, the profiles and competencies of the Supervisory Board as well as the diversity policy were observed. The Supervisory Board recommends appointing Mr Castelein in view of his knowledge and experience in the energy sector, sustainable development and environmental matters as well as his management experience, that will contribute to the Supervisory Board. Personal information Name: Allard Sjoerd Castelein Nationality: Dutch Born: July 11, 1958 (age: 64) Education and professional experience Since 2014, Mr Castelein is President and CEO of the Port of Rotterdam. He will step down from this role in summer 2023. Allard Castelein started his career as a medical doctor, before pursuing an international career in the energy sector. He joined Royal Dutch Shell in 1987, where he fulfilled several (senior) management positions. His last position was President Environment for Royal Dutch Shell (2009-2013). Mr Castelein obtained a Master degree in Medicine from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam (1984). Mr Castelein complies with the Dutch Act on Management and Supervision as regards the maximum number of supervisory board seats and non-executive board memberships in large Dutch entities (section 2:142a of the Dutch Civil Code). Mr Castelein owns no shares in the Company. Upon appointment Mr Castelein will qualify as an independent member of the Supervisory Board as defined in the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. External auditor 15. Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor of the Company Resolution The mandate of the current external auditor of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V., will expire after the audit of the 2023 financial year. On the basis of the mandatory audit firm rotation rules included in the Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014, the Company will need to appoint a new external auditor for the audit as per the financial year 2024. The Audit Committee, together with the Management Board, has designed a procedure for the selection of a new external auditor, satisfying the criteria as provided in article 16(3) EU Audit Regulation. To this extent, an evaluation committee consisting of the Chairman of the Audit Committee, the CFO and the Group Controller was formed. Three major audit firms with the ability to provide services in the countries where the Company operates, were asked to prepare a proposal. A thorough due diligence was performed, including but not limited to over 50 interviews held with different SBM teams and several presentation rounds in which the participating firms were asked to present themselves. The audit firms were rated around three dimensions: business understanding, people and audit approach. Also tooling and ESG/Energy transition were elements taken into account. All three audit firms were considered strong, having relevant credentials and knowledge of the Company's industry. The outcome of the selection procedure, including the three audit firms, were presented to the Supervisory Board. The Audit Committee recommended to propose to the General Meeting to appoint Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor based on the evaluation of the overall proposals. The Supervisory Board subsequently endorsed the recommendation of the Audit Committee. In view of the outcome of the selection procedure and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board proposes to the General Meeting to appoint Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor of the Company for a period of four years (for the audit of the financial years 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027). Miscellaneous 16. Communications and questions Information 17. Closing

