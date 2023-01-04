Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. SBM Offshore N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
14.30 EUR   -3.35%
03:08pSbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
2022Rupee recovers mild losses to end flat, forward premiums drop
RE
2022SBM Offshore's Floating Vessel Restarts Production After Repair
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBM Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

01/04/2023 | 03:08pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction03 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares222.285,00 Number of voting rights222.285,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.267.809,00 Number of voting rights5.333.324,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares288,00 Number of voting rights288,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,04 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,92 % Indirectly potential0,12 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,08 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,95 % Indirectly potential0,12 %

Date last update: 04 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 20:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 205 M - -
Net income 2022 178 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 2 685 M 2 700 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 957
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,60 $
Average target price 20,42 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tangen Øivind Chief Operating Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V0.89%2 778
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-3.67%73 027
HALLIBURTON COMPANY0.00%34 197
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.00%28 792
NOV INC.-4.98%7 797
TECHNIPFMC PLC-5.25%5 156