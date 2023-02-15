Advanced search
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
02/07 2023-02-15
14.78 EUR   +1.93%
SBM Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

02/15/2023
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction14 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares109.333,00 Number of voting rights109.333,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.356.399,00 Number of voting rights5.421.529,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,03 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,96 % Indirectly potential0,06 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,06 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,00 % Indirectly potential0,06 %

Date last update: 15 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 231 M - -
Net income 2022 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 6,57%
Capitalization 2 825 M 2 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 957
Free-Float 75,7%
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tangen Øivind Chief Operating Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
