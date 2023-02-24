SBM Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution SBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 24233482
Place of residence Schiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares5.363.850,00
Number of voting rights5.426.231,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares161.818,00
Number of voting rights161.818,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,06 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,97 %
Indirectly potential0,09 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,09 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,00 %
Indirectly potential0,09 %
Date last update: 24 February 2023
Disclaimer
SBM Offshore NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Analyst Recommendations on SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Sales 2023
3 021 M
-
-
Net income 2023
145 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
7 483 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
16,7x
Yield 2023
7,74%
Capitalization
2 574 M
2 574 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,33x
EV / Sales 2024
2,51x
Nbr of Employees
4 957
Free-Float
75,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
14,45 $
Average target price
21,12 $
Spread / Average Target
46,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.