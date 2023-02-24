Advanced search
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:00 2023-02-24 am EST
13.70 EUR   +0.22%
SBM Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

02/24/2023 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.363.850,00 Number of voting rights5.426.231,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares161.818,00 Number of voting rights161.818,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,06 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,97 % Indirectly potential0,09 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,09 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,00 % Indirectly potential0,09 %

Date last update: 24 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
