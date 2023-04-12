Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. SBM Offshore N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:11 2023-04-12 am EDT
13.84 EUR   -0.43%
03:20pSbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
04/11Sbm Offshore N : FPSO Prosperity arrives at the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana
PU
04/07Sbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBM Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

04/12/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares112.118,00 Number of voting rights112.118,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.513.567,00 Number of voting rights5.594.488,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares1.514,00 Number of voting rights3.008,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((BlackRock, Inc.)) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,11 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,05 % Indirectly potential0,06 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,16 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,10 % Indirectly potential0,06 %

Date last update: 12 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SBM OFFSHORE N.V
03:20pSbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
04/11Sbm Offshore N : FPSO Prosperity arrives at the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana
PU
04/07Sbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
04/04DUH and Foodwatch take action against pesticide products
DP
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
04/03SBM Offshore Gets $1.63 Billion in Project Financing for Floating Production Storage, O..
MT
03/31SBM Offshore completes US$1.63 billion financing of Almirante Tamandaré
GL
03/31SBM Offshore completes US$1.63 billion financing of Almirante Tamandaré
GL
03/28Kingwest Resources, St Barbara Execute Toll Milling Deal
MT
03/24Sbm Offshore N : FPSO ONE GUYANA enters drydock
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBM OFFSHORE N.V
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 144 M - -
Net income 2023 138 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 7,99%
Capitalization 2 683 M 2 699 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 444
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,17 $
Average target price 22,16 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tangen Øivind Chief Operating Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-5.18%2 695
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-4.34%73 008
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.91%30 496
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.29%29 477
NOV INC.-12.21%7 284
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.58%5 949
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer