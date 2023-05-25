Advanced search
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:14 2023-05-25 am EDT
13.20 EUR   -0.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBM Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

05/25/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.357.558,00 Number of voting rights5.418.815,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares1.514,00 Number of voting rights3.008,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares236.654,00 Number of voting rights236.654,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,10 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,97 % Indirectly potential0,13 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,13 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,00 % Indirectly potential0,13 %

Date last update: 25 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:27:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
05:28pSbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
05/22Shell cuts oil imports at Singapore refinery amid mooring repairs
RE
05/12China steps up sampling of soy cargoes, adding to costly delays, traders say
RE
05/11SBM Offshore Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
05/11Transcript : SBM Offshore N.V., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 11..
CI
05/11SBM Offshore First Quarter 2023 Trading Update
GL
05/11SBM Offshore First Quarter 2023 Trading Update
AQ
05/11SBM OFFSHORE N.V : 1st quarter results
CO
05/10SBM OFFSHORE N.V : Threshold crossings
CO
05/03Sirona Biochem to Present Anti-Aging Technology at BIO 2023 Conference in Boston
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 210 M - -
Net income 2023 308 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 8,69%
Capitalization 2 514 M 2 514 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 444
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,16 $
Average target price 21,85 $
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tangen Øivind Chief Operating Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-9.69%2 531
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-13.52%65 893
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.83%29 075
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.29%27 806
TECHNIPFMC PLC17.72%6 336
NOV INC.-25.18%6 154
