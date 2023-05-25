|
SBM Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction24 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares5.357.558,00
|
Number of voting rights5.418.815,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares1.514,00
|
Number of voting rights3.008,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares236.654,00
|
Number of voting rights236.654,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,10 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,97 %
|
Indirectly potential0,13 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,13 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,13 %
Date last update: 25 May 2023
Disclaimer
SBM Offshore NV published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:27:50 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about SBM OFFSHORE N.V
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SBM OFFSHORE N.V
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 210 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
308 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
8 052 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,3x
|Yield 2023
|8,69%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 514 M
2 514 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,29x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 444
|Free-Float
|75,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|14,16 $
|Average target price
|21,85 $
|Spread / Average Target
|54,3%