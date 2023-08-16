BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction15 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights980,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock (Singapore) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares13.771,00
|Number of voting rights128.991,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares4.216.718,00
|Number of voting rights4.216.718,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares184.829,00
|Number of voting rights184.829,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares468,00
|Number of voting rights468,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares68.725,00
|Number of voting rights68.725,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares290.275,00
|Number of voting rights290.275,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares30.123,00
|Number of voting rights30.123,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares835.272,00
|Number of voting rights894.375,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares231.047,00
|Number of voting rights231.047,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares33.313,00
|Number of voting rights43.094,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,27 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,96 %
|Indirectly potential0,31 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,37 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,99 %
|Indirectly potential0,38 %
Date last update: 16 August 2023
