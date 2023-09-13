BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction12 sep 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares13.384,00
|Number of voting rights113.871,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares836.104,00
|Number of voting rights895.207,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares4.157.340,00
|Number of voting rights4.157.340,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights980,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock (Singapore) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares468,00
|Number of voting rights468,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares51.417,00
|Number of voting rights59.323,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares164.108,00
|Number of voting rights164.108,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares214.724,00
|Number of voting rights214.724,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares162.866,00
|Number of voting rights162.866,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares21.477,00
|Number of voting rights21.477,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares68.247,00
|Number of voting rights68.247,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,15 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,95 %
|Indirectly potential0,20 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,24 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,99 %
|Indirectly potential0,26 %
Date last update: 13 September 2023
