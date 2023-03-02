Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. SBM Offshore N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38:00 2023-03-02 am EST
13.61 EUR   -0.26%
12:31pAnnual General Meeting announcement
GL
12:22pSbm Offshore N : 2023 AGM Agenda and explanatory notes
PU
03/01SBM Offshore to nominate Supervisory Board member
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBM Offshore N : Directions to meeting

03/02/2023 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IntercityHotel

AGM

Amsterdam Airport

Spark Avenue 1

SBM Offshore N.V.

2133 LC Hoofddorp

The Netherlands

April 13, 2023

BY TRAIN

From the Airport: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport/AMS, take train direction "Hoofddorp/Leiden" and exit at the 1st stop (4 min) at Hoofddorp station. Train departs every 10 minutes. The Hotel is located 300 m from station. Exit the station east and turn right on yellow brick walkway towards hotel. Follow the signs IntercityHotel.

BY CAR

Parking: the hotel has free parking space available*.

From The Hague

  • Get on A12 in Voorburg from S100 and Zonweg
  • Take A4/E19 to Nelson Mandeladreef in Hoofddorp Take the N201 exit from A4/E19
  • Continue on Nelson Mandeladreef to your destination

From Rotterdam

  • Continue to Rotterdam Noord
  • Follow A13 and A4/E19 to Nelson Mandeladreef in Hoofddorp Take the N201 exit from A4/E19
  • Continue on Nelson Mandeladreef to your destination

From Amsterdam

  • Get on A10 in Amsterdam-Oost from S112
  • Continue on A10. Take A4/E19 to Nelson Mandeladreef in Hoofddorp Take exit 3-3a from A4/E19
  • Continue on Nelson Mandeladreef to your destination

*: Other parking or local transportation costs will not be reimbursed.

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SBM OFFSHORE N.V
12:31pAnnual General Meeting announcement
GL
12:22pSbm Offshore N : 2023 AGM Agenda and explanatory notes
PU
03/01SBM Offshore to nominate Supervisory Board member
GL
03/01SBM Offshore to nominate Supervisory Board member
GL
03/01Investors hope Tinubu's Nigeria presidential poll win heralds reform
RE
03/01Gaush Meditech Gets Marketing Rights for Two Italian Diagnostic Devices
MT
02/27Sirona Biochem Reports on Antiviral Testing Results
MT
02/24Sbm Offshore N : BlackRock Inc. - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
PU
02/23Sbm Offshore N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/23SBM Offshore N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBM OFFSHORE N.V
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 021 M - -
Net income 2023 145 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 7,74%
Capitalization 2 585 M 2 585 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 444
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,56 $
Average target price 21,12 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tangen Øivind Chief Operating Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-6.96%2 585
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED2.67%78 361
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-4.68%33 914
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.62%31 439
NOV INC.6.37%8 729
TECHNIPFMC PLC26.50%6 819