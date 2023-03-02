SBM Offshore N : Directions to meeting

From the Airport: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport/AMS, take train direction "Hoofddorp/Leiden" and exit at the 1st stop (4 min) at Hoofddorp station. Train departs every 10 minutes. The Hotel is located 300 m from station. Exit the station east and turn right on yellow brick walkway towards hotel. Follow the signs IntercityHotel.
BY CAR
Parking: the hotel has free parking space available*.
From The Hague
Get on A12 in Voorburg from S100 and Zonweg
Take A4/E19 to Nelson Mandeladreef in Hoofddorp Take the N201 exit from A4/E19
Continue on Nelson Mandeladreef to your destination
From Rotterdam
Continue to Rotterdam Noord
Follow A13 and A4/E19 to Nelson Mandeladreef in Hoofddorp Take the N201 exit from A4/E19
Continue on Nelson Mandeladreef to your destination
From Amsterdam
Get on A10 in Amsterdam-Oost from S112
Continue on A10. Take A4/E19 to Nelson Mandeladreef in Hoofddorp Take exit 3-3a from A4/E19
Continue on Nelson Mandeladreef to your destination
*: Other parking or local transportation costs will not be reimbursed.