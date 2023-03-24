Advanced search
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:03:59 2023-03-24 am EDT
12.66 EUR   -2.39%
SBM Offshore N : FPSO ONE GUYANA enters drydock

03/24/2023 | 08:52am EDT
24 Mar 2023

The FPSO ONE GUYANA project passing another major milestone: the vessel successfully entered drydock at the Keppel yard in Singapore. The project team will continue construction with next steps being installation of the mooring structures and riser balcony. The topsides construction is progressing as per project schedule. The FPSO is being constructed for our client ExxonMobil Guyana and will join three other SBM Offshore-constructed FPSOs, Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, in Guyanese waters as well as Prosperity currently in transit to Guyana.

ONE GUYANA is the latest FPSO under construction by SBM Offshore and partners for our client, ExxonMobil Guyana.

FPSO ONE GUYANA Drydocking at Keppel Shipward
FPSO ONE GUYANA Drydocking at Keppel Shipward
FPSO ONE GUYANA Drydocking at Keppel Shipward
FPSO ONE GUYANA Drydocking at Keppel Shipward
Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
