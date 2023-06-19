SBM Offshore N : FPSO Sepetiba Sails Away!

19 Jun 2023

FPSO Sepetiba, SBM Offshore's third Fast4Ward® FPSO, sailed away on June 16, 2023 from the BOMESC shipyard, China, after successful completion of the topsides integration and onshore commissioning phases. The FPSO has commenced its transit to the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, located 180 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro. SBM Offshore has a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Sepetiba. First oil is expected in the second half of 2023.

The FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day and has storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of oil.