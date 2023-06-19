Advanced search
SBM Offshore N : FPSO Sepetiba Sails Away!

06/19/2023 | 10:05am EDT
19 Jun 2023
FPSO Sepetiba, SBM Offshore's third Fast4Ward® FPSO, sailed away on June 16, 2023 from the BOMESC shipyard, China, after successful completion of the topsides integration and onshore commissioning phases. The FPSO has commenced its transit to theMero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, located 180 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro. SBM Offshore has a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Sepetiba. First oil is expected in the second half of 2023.

The FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day and has storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of oil.

