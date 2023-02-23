Advanced search
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-02-23 am EST
13.67 EUR   -3.02%
03:12pSbm Offshore N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
04:00aTranscript : SBM Offshore N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
03:33aSbm Offshore N : 2022 Annual Report
PU
SBM Offshore N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
SBM Offshore N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
SBM Offshore N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date23 feb 2023
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentsbmo-2022-12-31-a2204-02183.zip

Date last update: 23 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 231 M - -
Net income 2022 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 6,82%
Capitalization 2 588 M 2 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 957
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,99 $
Average target price 21,16 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tangen Øivind Chief Operating Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-3.85%2 668
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-1.96%74 432
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-7.50%32 286
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.03%30 387
NOV INC.1.96%8 367
TECHNIPFMC PLC8.45%5 902